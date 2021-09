It was a beautiful Monday afternoon. I had just finished my third class and made plans to meet up with my dear friend and former co-worker Faith Droszcz at Miller Dining Commons to grab lunch. Before we even swiped our CatCards, we determined that the classic Miller sandwich would be the way to go. This was the first time we had been in Miller in over two years and we were very much looking forward to enjoying a toasted turkey and bacon sandwich on ciabatta delicately made by the wonderful Miller staff members. To our chagrin, the sandwich bar was transformed into a self-service sandwich station, completely lacking the atmosphere of a sandwich shop like Subway or Jimmy Johns as it had previously.

