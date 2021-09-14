Picture This

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Scott Barker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Photojournalism 20/20: A Think Tank for an Unimaginable Present (at CCP) How do photographs in our news feeds help reveal the world around us, and how do they complicate how we see ourselves and one another? Reimagined as an in-progress think tank, Photojournalism 20/20: A Think Tank for an Unimaginable Present combines photographs, lectures, essays, and journals drawn from the Center’s collection with the latest about 2020 from mainstream news outlets, social media platforms, and thought leaders on photography-related topics.

