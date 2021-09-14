CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costilla County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Las Animas County through 545 PM MDT At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Segundo, or 14 miles west of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Boncarbo around 520 PM MDT. Cokedale around 535 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Starkville and Raton Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

