To boost or not to boost? That is the question. The Biden administration needs to quit its Hamlet routine and give us an answer. A definitive yes or no on the need for vaccine boosters to reinforce our protection against covid-19 is an absolute necessity if we are to continue inching our way into the new normal. I know that the science is complicated, the volume of data overwhelming and that even highly credentialed, well-meaning experts do not agree. But at this point, we need a decision that lets us get on with our lives.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO