One person suffers critical injuries in motorcycle & vehicle crash in Palm Springs
A patient has been rushed to the hospital with critical injuries following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Palm Springs.
The crash happened at the intersection of N Indian Canyon Drive and E Racquet Club Road.
The intersection has been shut down due to the crash, there is no word on when the road is expected to reopen, however a spokesperson for the Palm Springs Police Department confirmed it is expected to be a significant amount of time.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
We are working on gathering additional details on this collision, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
