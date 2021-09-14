CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Springs, CA

One person suffers critical injuries in motorcycle & vehicle crash in Palm Springs

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nC5x_0bwBCDZy00

A patient has been rushed to the hospital with critical injuries following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Palm Springs.

The crash happened at the intersection of N Indian Canyon Drive and E Racquet Club Road.

The intersection has been shut down due to the crash, there is no word on when the road is expected to reopen, however a spokesperson for the Palm Springs Police Department confirmed it is expected to be a significant amount of time.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

We are working on gathering additional details on this collision, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

The post One person suffers critical injuries in motorcycle & vehicle crash in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Unlicensed bail agent accused in deadly Palm Springs shooting must stand trial

The unlicensed bail agent accused of the fatal shooting of a Palm Springs man appeared in court today at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. The preliminary hearing concluded with the case moving to trial. Fabian Hector Herrera, 36 years old, was arrested on April 23 for the shooting death of 33-year-old David Spann. The shooting happened on the same The post Unlicensed bail agent accused in deadly Palm Springs shooting must stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-10 Tune-Up: Highway Hazards are plenty for motorists not fully aware

Anyone who’s driven Interstate 10 through the Banning and Beaumont area recently knows the road is narrow, rough, and can be a real challenge. “Just going on the freeway is dangerous sometimes,” said a motorist Elizabeth Farias. Interstate 10 is used by millions of vehicles to transport goods and people through the Coachella Valley and The post I-10 Tune-Up: Highway Hazards are plenty for motorists not fully aware appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Benefit car wash for former Shadow Hills High School football player killed in hit-and-run

The community has been mourning the loss of 23-year-old Isaiah Ortega-Dage, a former athlete at Shadow Hills High School and father of a baby girl. Dage was killed in a hit and run last week in Desert Hot Springs.  Close friends of Dage organized a car wash on September 19 to raise funds for the The post Benefit car wash for former Shadow Hills High School football player killed in hit-and-run appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Palm Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Accidents
Palm Springs, CA
Traffic
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters battle Cathedral City house fire

Fire crews with the Cathedral City Fire Department and the Palms Springs Fire Department battled a house fire in Cathedral City. It happened at the 67000 block of Tamara Rd. this afternoon. It's unclear what caused the fire, which caused severe damage to the home's garage. The home owner was able to make it out The post Firefighters battle Cathedral City house fire appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Three people injured after single-crash crash in La Quinta

Three people were injured, including one who was airlifted to a local hospital, following a single-vehicle crash in La Quinta. The crash happened near the area of Fred Waring Drive and Monticello Avenue, west of Jefferson Street. Riverside County Sheriff's Department has shut down the area. There is no word on when the roadways could The post Three people injured after single-crash crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters working to put out Tamarisk tree fire near freeway

Country Club Drive was shut down to traffic Thursday morning due to firefighting activity related to a Tamarisk Tree Fire next to the road, Union Pacific Railroad tracks, and Interstate 10. The intense fire was reported at approximately 3:45 a.m. just west of the I-10 Jefferson Street exit ramp and was putting off a large The post Firefighters working to put out Tamarisk tree fire near freeway appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two injured, one airlifted after single-vehicle crash in La Quinta

Three people were injured, including one who was airlifted to a local hospital, following a single-vehicle crash in La Quinta. The crash happened near the area of Fred Waring Drive and Monticello Avenue, west of Jefferson Street at around 5:30 p.m. Cal Fire officials said two patients suffered minor injuries while a third patient was The post Two injured, one airlifted after single-vehicle crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#North Indian#Racquet Club#Amr#Palmspringsfire#News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate pursuit

At least two people are detained Friday night after a pursuit with the riverside sheriff's department. It started around 4:30 this evening and ended in the 82000 block of Sundown Court in Indio around an hour later. The Riverside County Sheriff's tells News Channel 3 two people were detained.  No word yet as to what started the pursuit. The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Single-crash crash shuts down Fred Waring Dr & Monticello Ave in La Quinta

Riverside County Sheriff's Department has shut down Fred Warning near Jefferson Street in La Quinta following a single-vehicle crash in the area. The crash was initially reported at around 5:30 p.m. We have a crew at the scene working to gather additional details on injuries and road closures, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing The post Single-crash crash shuts down Fred Waring Dr & Monticello Ave in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing Palm Springs man located

Update 10:40 p.m. Police announced Ramon has been located Original Report 9:41 p.m. The Palm Springs Police Department has released a photo of a missing man last seen Tuesday evening. Ramon Godinez Sanchez was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. in the area of the 3600 block of N Sunrise Way in Palm Springs. Police The post Missing Palm Springs man located appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KESQ News Channel 3

Man charged in suspected DUI crash that killed ex-Shadow Hills High School football player

A 41-year-old man arrested over the weekend on suspicion of killing a 23-year-old former high school football player in a hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was due in court today on DUI gross vehicular manslaughter charges. A GoFundMe page to support Ortega-Dage's family. Click here to visit that page Jose Roberto Tafoya-Flores was arrested The post Man charged in suspected DUI crash that killed ex-Shadow Hills High School football player appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

18-year-old charged with shooting relative, trying to kill another in Banning

An 18-year-old probationer accused of shooting a family member and trying to kill another during a domestic squabble in Banning was charged today with attempted murder and other offenses. Alex Signavong was arrested Saturday following the attack at a residence in the 1300 block of North Almond Way, near East Theodore Street. Along with attempted The post 18-year-old charged with shooting relative, trying to kill another in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Community mourns the loss of 23-year-old Isaiah Ortega-Dage, his suspected killer arrested for possible DUI

The community is mourning the loss of 23-year-old Isaiah Ortega-Dage, a former athlete at Shadow Hills High School and father of a baby girl. A GoFundMe page to support Ortega-Dage's family. Click here to visit that page The California Highway Patrol said that Ortega-Dage was killed early Saturday morning on Palm Drive, north of Varner The post Community mourns the loss of 23-year-old Isaiah Ortega-Dage, his suspected killer arrested for possible DUI appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police ask for community’s help finding missing man with health issues

The Palm Springs Police Department has released a photo of a missing man last seen Tuesday evening. Ramon Godinez Sanchez was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. in the area of the 3600 block of N Sunrise Way in Palm Springs. Police say Sanchez is at risk due to health and mental issues. Sanchez was The post Palm Springs Police ask for community’s help finding missing man with health issues appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect charged in deadly shooting near Desert Hot Springs police station; Second suspect charged for harboring fugitive

A suspect accused of shooting a man who was found dead near the Desert Hot Springs Police station has been charged with murder. Daniel Ray Martinez, 28, of Desert Hot Springs has officially been charged in a murder of a man identified as "Javier T." on Sept. 8. Daniel Ray Martinez Officers found Javier with The post Suspect charged in deadly shooting near Desert Hot Springs police station; Second suspect charged for harboring fugitive appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs police ask for help identifying found child

The Palm Springs Police Department released a photo of a possible missing child found in the city Monday afternoon. According to police, the young girl was found at around 2:00 p.m. in the 2500 block of E Palm Canyon Drive. She is believed to be around 5 years old. Police say they do not know The post Palm Springs police ask for help identifying found child appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Inmate found dead in cell at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio

An autopsy was pending today to determine the cause of death of an inmate at the John Benoit Detention Center, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported. Deputies were conducting a routine security check at a housing unit of the detention center at 1:06 a.m. Sunday when they discovered the unconscious man in his cell, according The post Inmate found dead in cell at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
4K+
Followers
995
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy