CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Tori Spelling shuts down plastic surgery rumors after fans say she suddenly looks like Khloé Kardashian: 'It's all contouring'

By Libby Torres
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDmMw_0bwBAyhB00
Tori Spelling in 2019.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

  • Tori Spelling denied plastic surgery rumors during a recent radio interview with Jeff Lewis.
  • When asked why she looks "so good," the "90210" star said it was all because of her makeup artist.
  • "She does makeup like no one else. I look completely different," Spelling said on the radio show.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Tori Spelling shut down rumors that she'd had plastic surgery during a recent radio interview on "Jeff Lewis Live."

When host Jeff Lewis asked her why she looks "so good," Spelling denied that she'd had expensive surgical procedures done.

"First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now... and she does makeup like no one else. And my face - I look completely different," the "90210" star said.

"I look like I've had a nose job. Like, it's straight now," she added. "It's all contouring."

Spelling also credited an exosome facial therapy treatment for her "flawless" looking skin.

"Maybe I'm looking younger. They said I look Snooki's age - she's 33, I'm like, 'I'll take that,'" Spelling, who's 48, joked.

The "Messyness" host first sparked plastic surgery rumors after posting a photo of herself and hairstylist Laura Rugetti to Instagram on September 3.

The two women are both wearing the same denim jumpsuit, but followers quickly pointed out that Spelling looked a lot like Khloé Kardashian, who's also been suspected of undergoing extensive cosmetic surgery .

When interviewed by TMZ at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on September 6, Spelling said she was "honored" by the comparison to the reality star.

"She's gorgeous," the "Stori Telling" author told TMZ of Kardashian.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Gossip Cop

Tori Spelling Forcing Dean McDermott To Give Her Baby No. 6 Or She’ll Divorce Him?

Tori Spelling’s been in the tabloid eye ever since she started her career on Beverly Hills, 90210. She and Dean McDermott wed in 2006 and have five children together. The relationship has looked frosty after a 2013 cheating scandal, and rumors persist that she’s forcing him to have another baby with her in order to save the struggling marriage. Here’s what we found when we looked into the situation.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Blac Chyna Shares Photos of Daughter with Rob Kardashian: 'Dream Has Personality for Days'

Blac Chyna said this week that she "absolutely" wants more kids but she has to "make some more money" first. Blac Chyna is showcasing her daughter's quirky sense of humor. On Tuesday, the reality star, 33, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram featuring her 4½-year-old daughter Dream Renée, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian. In the snapshots, Dream poses in a colorful butterfly ensemble, making funny faces and playing on a scooter.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Here's Proof Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Growing Up Too Fast

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Plan For Raising Daughter True As White Mom. Growing like a beanstalk. True Thompson looks far older than her age (just three years old!) in an adorable new Instagram pic shared by mom Khloe Kardashian on Friday, Sept. 17. The budding supermodel tot posed in a lavender crop top tank and tulle skirt while staring into the camera. True's sparkly matching purple sandals top off the outfit, along with earrings and a shiny bracelet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AceShowbiz

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

For the fun outing, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star opts to don a fitted denim jumpsuit as she completes her style with black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewelry. AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is barely recognizable in her new look. The actress shocked fans as she debuted her transformation on Thursday, September 3 during her outing with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the restaurant Catch in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snooki
Person
Tori Spelling
Cosmopolitan

Why Kourtney Kardashian fans thought she was announcing an engagement

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a reason to be excited for a second, when they thought she was announcing her engagement to Travis Barker. The pair, who have been dating since January, are no strangers to public displays of affection. In fact, from kissing pics to tattoos and grand gestures, this relationship thrives on PDA.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgery#Cosmetic Surgery#Contouring#Exosome
HollywoodLife

Linda Evans, 78, Looks Identical To Her ‘Dynasty’ Days In Rare Photo After Vow To Quit Plastic Surgery

Blonde beauty Linda Evans has posed in a shawl in a gorgeous new snap, proving she looks just as good as her ‘Dynasty’ days. Dynasty alum Linda Evans looked sensational in her latest snap! The 80s soap star took to Instagram on September 2 to share a rare photo of herself, posing for a portrait in a beige shawl — see the photo here. The actress, who became a household name thanks to her TV show which also starred Joan Collins and John Forsythe, proved she looks just as incredible as she did at the height of her career. “Strong women stand with each other during challenging times. United, we can do anything,” she captioned the image, which was captured by photographer Jonas Mohr.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Reveals Why Her Face Looked Different In Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike Photos

The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star complimented her makeup artist for being able to totally transform her look, after she was compared to Khloé. Tori Spelling, 48, took the internet by storm, when she went out looking just like Khloé Kardashian, 37, on Friday September 3. The actress put plastic surgery rumors to rest in a Thursday September 9 interview with SiriusXM host Jeff Lewis. She debuted the look in a sweet selfie with her gal pal Jersey Shore alum Snooki. Tori seemed flattered by all the praise she got for the new look, but revealed the real secret to why she looked so great: contouring.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Kids: Meet Her 5 Children From Oldest to Youngest

Tori Spelling was born to be a mother and it just so happens that she got to be one five times over during her marriage to Dean McDermott. Meet the family!. Tori Spelling has seen it all in her 15-year marriage to actor Dean McDermott: whirlwind romance, heartbreak, health scares and financial troubles. But despite the ups and downs that come with any marriage, Tori and Dean have always been able to be on the exact same page about one thing: their five adorable children. No matter what the couple is going through, their kids come first. And as we’ve seen from countless social media tributes over the years, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Dean shower their kids with love and affection.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SHAPE

Khloé Kardashian Wears These Leggings When She Wants a Confidence Boost

It doesn't take a superfan to figure out that Khloé Kardashian enjoys exercising, given she's constantly sharing the details of her workout regimen on Instagram. Case in point: she posted this three-circuit video to her page last month that could have made you sweat just by watching. (See: Khloé Kardashian Served Up Serious Motivation with Her Latest Instagram Post)
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Khloe Kardashian and Tori Spelling Twins Separated At Birth? See photos

These days, Khloe Kardashian is more like Tori Spelling. Fans are curious who it is. Tori has recently revealed her new look. The photos showed her barely recognizable. It’s hard to tell who stole whose face. Her Instagram photos are looking a little Kardashian lately. It’s likely that the ladies go to the same.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump In A Crop Top While In NYC — Photos

Maternity style goals: Kylie Jenner stepped out in a stylish orange overcoat and crop top while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner’s maternity style is already on point. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a stylish leather orange overcoat while in New York amid fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. She paired it with a white crop top that showed off her bare baby bump and dark denim, accessorizing with pointed orange heels and a Louis Vuitton bag.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Kylie Jenner?

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Kylie Jenner in the headlines. The 24-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been relatively quiet since she and partner Travis Scott quarantined themselves with their daughter, Stormi, for the better part of 2020. However, considering the small tension from her off-again...
CELEBRITIES
whdh.com

Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child

(CNN) — Kylie Jenner confirmed Tuesday that she is having her second child with rapper Travis Scott, following speculation that she is pregnant. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul revealed the news by posting a video to her verified Instagram account, where she shared footage from the early stages of her pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Just Put Scott Disick On Blast For Alleged Comments About Her And Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has been hot and heavy in varying locations with Travis Barker over the last several months. They’ve been side-by-side so often, it’s hard to remember that the Kardashian sibling actually has two significant exes: Younes Bendjima and of course the father of her children and fellow Keeping up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick. This week, Bendjima put the latter on blast, alleging he had some hurtful things to say about Kourtney and her choice of beaus.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy