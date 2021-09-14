CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs Travis Kelce Forgot the Chiefs Are Playing the Ravens in Week 2

By Kevin Brown
NBC Washington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Kelce forgot the Chiefs are playing the Ravens in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The cliché of taking it one game at a time certainly holds up for Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce joined the Manning brothers during their ESPN simulcast of the Ravens'...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Gus Edwards
FanSided

Video: Jackson Mahomes dumped water on a Ravens fan after Chiefs loss

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, dumped water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 36-35. The Kansas City Chiefs looked as though they were cruising to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens. That was evident after their 35-24 lead in the third quarter. That never came to fruition, thanks in part to two costly second half turnovers by Chiefs, allowing Lamar Jackson to lead the Ravens to a 36-35 victory.
NFL
ESPN

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes know it can't be just Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes was being chased by a defender to the sideline and had to make a quick decision on what would be the single most important play of the Kansas City Chiefs' season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns. As he ran, Mahomes spotted the raised hand...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Washington#American Football#Nbc Sports#Chiefs All Pro#Espn#Chargers#Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker

Watch: Browns’ Ronnie Harrison ejected for shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis

Tempers were flying early on between Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison and the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff in the season opener for the two AFC rivals. Toward the end of the second quarter, Harrison was seen on the Chiefs’ sideline getting mixed up with coaches and staffers. Replay showed the former Alabama standout shoving Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
chatsports.com

Travis Kelce: Chiefs Didn't Think Blowout Loss to Bucs Was 'In the F--king Picture'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV wasn't a shock because the Bucs won. It was a shock because of how they did it. Tampa dominated from the opening snap, forcing Patrick Mahomes into the worst game of his professional life in a 31-9 blowout that felt even worse than the final score.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Four tight ends at once? Kansas City Chiefs have more than just Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On one of his two touchdown passes during the Kansas City Chiefs' final preseason game, Patrick Mahomes could have thrown the ball to any of four tight ends -- all on the field at once on that one given play. He eventually opted for Blake Bell, resulting in a 5-yard score.
NFL
The Spun

Al Michaels Took Playful Shot At Lamar Jackson Last Night

NBC play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels is widely regarded as an encyclopedia on knowledge when it comes to the NFL and he showed exactly that with a perfectly delivered, lighthearted joke about Lamar Jackson on Sunday. During the Sunday Night Football broadcast for the shootout between the Baltimore Ravens and the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Travis Kelce: Chiefs never envisioned getting blown out in the Super Bowl

In 2020, the Chiefs got to the Super Bowl for the second straight year. They lost. They didn’t expect to lose the way they did. “We felt very confident going into the last game,” tight end Travis Kelce told Zach Frydenlund of Complex.com. “We knew who we were. We knew the type of game that we were capable of having and we didn’t really think that losing 31-9 was even in the f–ing picture, excuse my language, but we didn’t. It wasn’t even a thought in our mind. We thought, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a good game.’ If anything, we would lose in, you know what I mean, not to say that if we were to lose, you know what I mean? Just in your mind, it’s going to be a great game or we’re going to blow them out like we did in the regular season, or we’re just going to run away with it like we did in the first game that we played that season.”
NFL
MarketRealist

Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs Partner With CashApp for Bitcoin Giveaway

Starting Thursday, eligible U.S. residents will be able to earn free Bitcoin, as star NFL player Travis Kelce and CashApp partnered together for a Bitcoin (BTC) sweepstakes. Sponsored by Square Inc., the parent company of CashApp, the sweepstakes is worth approximately $250,000 worth of Bitcoin, which is currently worth over five BTC. There will be 12,500 winners picked randomly throughout the sweepstakes period, each winning $20 worth of Bitcoin.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs vs. Browns Preview & Prediction: Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Travis Kelce | NFL Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns preview & prediction come from Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham. Chiefs vs. Browns is the CBS game of the week as Patrick Mahomes and KC will take on Baker Mayfield and Cleveland. It’s Andy Reid’s 9th season as the Chiefs’ head coach as he’s looking to lead Kansas City to a 3rd straight Super Bowl appearance. Harrison provides 5 keys to victory for the Chiefs as they take on the Browns in NFL Week 1. Subscribe and join us for a Chiefs vs. Browns LIVE watch party: https://www.youtube.com/chiefsTV?sub_... Chiefs vs. Browns NFL Week 1 preview features several key matchups between 2 AFC contenders.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy