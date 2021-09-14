CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best and worst Broncos starters against the New York Giants according to PFF

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos are finally playing meaningful football again and that meaning is ever growing when your team is winning. Denver tallied an impressive 27-13 win against the New York Giants on this past Sunday. When your fanbase is as starved for early season success as Denver’s, a win of...

Broncos national power rankings: Skepticism with Teddy Bridgewater

The verdict is out and, believe it or not, the internet has an opinion on where the Broncos stack up against the rest of the league. Unfortunately, they didn’t fare very well in the minds of the national media. Honestly, it should come as no surprise that the Broncos are...
Denver Broncos 2021 schedule

The Denver Broncos will return to the field on Sunday to take on the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Here’s a look at the Broncos’ complete schedule for this fall. Denver Broncos 2021 Schedule. Week Date Opponent Time/TV. 1 Sept. 12 @ New York...
Denver Broncos: Three keys to beating the New York Giants

Denver Broncos defense celebrating. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) It’s finally week one. Here are the three keys for the Denver Broncos to beat the New York Giants to get their season off to the best start. It is finally game week! It has been a long off-season and preseason...
Broncos Week 1 Preview: New York Giants Offensive Line

Week 1 of the NFL season is officially upon us, and with it, a fresh start for every NFL team. The Denver Broncos get a good test out of the gate playing the New York Giants on the road at MetLife. This is the first of many articles you’ll see...
Broncos Week 1: Three talking points heading into New York Giants game

Three key elements to look for in the Broncos’ opener at the Giants. A full list of NFL teams that went winless in September 2019 and ’20: Cincinnati, the New York Jets and the Broncos. Ouch. Even the Bengals had a tie to start 0-2-1 last year. The Broncos, under coach Vic Fangio, have never gotten out of the blocks, starting 0-4 in ’19 (two last-minute blown leads at home) and 0-3 in ’19 (injuries galore). The Weeks 1-3 opponents this year (Giants, Jacksonville and Jets) combined for nine wins in ’20. “Our guys, they know everybody knows what’s happened here the last couple starts,” Fangio said. “I’m sure they’re feeling a little bit of urgency.” That should be reflected from the opening kickoff Sunday. The Broncos should coach with urgency, calling the game aggressively to put the Giants on their heels.
New York Giants vs Denver Broncos Prediction, Game Preview

New York Giants vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch. The New York Giant offense line is still a concern. It should be better, and it did what it could to boost it up, but it’s still not going to be a strength early on. Meanwhile, Von Miller is back for a defensive front that should be far better at getting behind the line and should pressure Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley all game long.
Broncos have five new Week 1 starters for 2021 season

The Denver Broncos made many changes to the 53-man roster this offseason, so fans might be somewhat surprised to hear that there are only five new Week 1 starters on the depth chart. Here’s a quick look at the positions with new starters in 2021. 1. QB: Teddy Bridgewater (last...
Rapoport: New York's Saquon Barkley (knee) expected to play in Week 1's contest against Broncos

According to Ian Rapoport, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (knee) is reportedly expected to play in Sunday's Week One contest against the Denver Broncos. After a full practice on Friday without setbacks, Barkley's regular season status is trending in the right direction. Despite not receiving clearance, fantasy players should sketch in Barkley in their lineups in all formats.
Big Blue View Podcast - Scouting the Denver Broncos

The 2021 NFL season is here, and we’re just days away from the New York Giants taking on the Denver Broncos in the season opener. The Giants have what could be a tough match-up against the Broncos who boast talented skill position players to go with a dangerous defense. Joe DeLeone, Nick Falato, and I scout and break down the Giants’ first opponent of the year.
Broncos 27, Giants 13: Stats, snaps, PFF grades from Giants’ Week 1 loss

The New York Giants are 0-1 after falling to the Denver Broncos on Sunday in an ugly loss. While the game was, apparently, close up until Denver’s third quarter touchdown to go up 17-7. However the Broncos dominance in ball possession and methodical drives had something to do with that.
Denver Broncos’ offense had their way against Giants

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images) The Denver Broncos’ offense had a very efficient game against the New York Giants and their stingy defense. The Denver Broncos’ week 1 victory against the New York Giants was a great game for a few reasons. One of those...
Twitter roasts New York radio host for his Broncos-Giants prediction

Before the Denver Broncos faced the New York Giants in Week 1, Shaun Morash of WFAN Sports Radio tweeted a confident prediction. “A friendly reminder that Vic Fangio, Teddy Bridgewater, and a beat up Broncos pass rush aren’t winning Sunday,” the radio host tweeted last Friday. That take didn’t age...
New York Giants Gameday: How To Watch Broncos at Giants Regular-Season Opener

Ready or not, the 2021 NFL regular season is coming at you, and what better way to kick things off if you're the New York Giants than to do so at home in front of the fans?. This is the 13th regular-season meeting between the Giants and Broncos, who also met once in the postseason (Super Bowl XXI, which the Giants won). The regular-season series is tied at 6-6, but the Giants hold a 4-2 advantage over the Broncos at home.
New York Giants prop bets: 3 best picks and predictions for Week 1

NFL football is back and the New York Giants host the Denver Broncos Sunday at MetLife Stadium with the game is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the top Giants pop bets, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Giants will...
