CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua County, FL

Man arrested after shooting juvenile who was burglarizing a neighbor’s car

By Related Posts
alachuachronicle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. On September 13, 2021, shortly after 2 a.m., deputies responded to the 7800 block of SW 53rd Place in Valwood subdivision in reference to a report of a shooting. Chad Locke, 51, was in his home monitoring his surveillance camera system when he saw someone in the act of burglarizing his neighbor’s vehicle. Mr. Locke armed himself with a handgun and went outside to investigate and confront the subject, who, upon being discovered, tried to flee.

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Alachua County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Alachua County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Burglary#Alachua County Sheriff
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy