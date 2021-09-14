Man arrested after shooting juvenile who was burglarizing a neighbor’s car
Press release from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. On September 13, 2021, shortly after 2 a.m., deputies responded to the 7800 block of SW 53rd Place in Valwood subdivision in reference to a report of a shooting. Chad Locke, 51, was in his home monitoring his surveillance camera system when he saw someone in the act of burglarizing his neighbor’s vehicle. Mr. Locke armed himself with a handgun and went outside to investigate and confront the subject, who, upon being discovered, tried to flee.alachuachronicle.com
