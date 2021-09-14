CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Proposal Would Allow City Of Chicago To Sue Street Gangs, But Will It Work?

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore controversy was stirring late Tuesday about a Chicago city ordinance that would allow the city to file lawsuits against street gangs. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

City sues jail guard union for allegedly allowing officers to miss work

The city has filed suit against a correction officer union for allegedly allowing or even encouraging guards at Rikers Island and other city jails to not show up for work, new court papers show. The city is asking a judge to force the Correction Officers Benevolent Association to intervene and...
MANHATTAN, NY
Chicago Sun-Times

Youth group calls on Lightfoot to drop proposal to to sue, seize assets of gang members

A group of youth activists called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to drop a proposed ordinance that would allow the city to sue violent gang members to potentially seize their assets. Miracle Boyd, an activist with GoodKids MadCity, a youth group that wants the city to focus on root causes of violence instead of punitive measures, said the proposed ordinance — called the Victims’ Justice Ordinance — would unfairly target communities of color.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Daily Mail

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes a Victims' Justice Ordinance that would allow the city to sue gang members for up to $10,000 in civil court and seize their property

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a new approach to combatting gang violence by proposing a new Victims' Justice Ordinance that would allow the city to sue gang members in civil court and seize their property. The ordinance, which would hold gangs accountable by suing members for the damage they...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gangs#Lawsuits#Cbs#City Ordinance
americanmilitarynews.com

Chicago mayor wants to sue gang members to curb city’s crime problems

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is pursuing a new strategy to curb the city’s crime rates: suing gang members. Lightfoot said the city will sue gang members to “take their assets,” in exchange for damages caused by their violent activities, the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Friday. The Illinois Street Gang Prevention...
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chicago Mayor could sue gangs to curb violence

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is embarking on a unique way to curb violence in the Windy City. She announced that she could be using the Illinois Street Gang Prevention Act to hit gang members where it hurts — their wallets, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The measure has already...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGN TV

Experts weigh in on proposed Lightfoot plan to sue gang members

CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot will be introducing a plan that would have the city suing gang members over gun violence. WGN News Now spoke with Angela Inzano, a policy and advocacy strategist with the ACLU of Illinous and Peter Keller, founder of ULON – an organization that helps gang members get out and stay out. Keller is a former gang member himself .
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

To Combat Gun Violence, Mayor Lightfoot Wants To Sue Gang Members

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is pushing an ordinance allowing the city’s top lawyer to sue street gangs and alleged gang members, but critics say the effort was being rushed and relies on a much-criticized gang database riddled with bad information. The ordinance mirrors a state law and would empower...
CHICAGO, IL
WTAX

Chicago may start suing gang members for damages

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is poised to embark on a new strategy to attack the gangs that are responsible for much of the gun violence in the city: Sue them to take their belongings. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’ll introduce on Monday an ordinance that would allow the city to...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Flashback: As the city still smoldered from the Great Fire, the Tribune boldly proclaimed Chicago would ‘rise again.’ It had already begun to rise.

The city still smoldered as the first post-fire edition of the Tribune was published on Wednesday, Oct. 11. It carried an editorial that advised, “CHEER UP” and optimistically went on to shout, “CHICAGO WILL RISE AGAIN.” It had already begun to rise, as gifts and offers of help arrived from other cities large and small, in the United States and Europe, an estimated $5 million ($112 million in ...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Developer of Chicago’s Navy Pier Marina sues city

The developer behind a $9 million state-approved plan to build a marina at Chicago’s Navy Pier sued the city, saying the Department of Transportation illegally denied a harbor permit key to the project’s construction. Navy Pier Marina Venture filed the suit in Cook County Civil court on Wednesday, asking for...
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Marijuana dispensaries would be allowed in more of downtown Chicago under new plan

Aldermen advanced Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposal Wednesday to ease Chicago zoning rules to open marijuana dispensaries, which the mayor says would make it easier for minority applicants get into a lucrative business now dominated locally by white-owned companies. Lightfoot’s plan would open up much more of the downtown area to...
CHICAGO, IL
thecity.nyc

NYPD Gang Database Targeted By City Council Member

While the city Department of Investigation readies a much-anticipated watchdog report on the NYPD’s database of alleged gang members, a new City Council bill aims to abolish the list. “It will be a very straightforward bill that would make it so that the gang database will no longer exist,” said...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

What Led Chicago to Sue DoorDash and Grubhub

On August 27, the city of Chicago filed twin lawsuits against third-party delivery companies DoorDash and Grubhub, accusing them of deceptive business practices that take advantage of restaurants, customers, and even employees. While the complaints weren’t new (restaurant owners have been raising concerns about fees, customer service, and unethical practices for years) the lawsuits were stunning moves. In March 2020, Chicago-based Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney appeared with Mayor Lori Lightfoot at City Hall. The mayor touted third parties as salvation for restaurants who needed takeout and delivery sales more than ever after the suspension of indoor dining.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy