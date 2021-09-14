CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie’s homeowners will not incur a solid waste assessment increase this year

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNx48_0bwB8GG600

The fee was not increased to make up for service issues through the past year. Photo supplied

Port St. Lucie’s homeowners will not see an increase in their annual property tax bill for solid waste. On Monday night, city council members unanimously voted to use funds from fines assessed against Waste Pro for poor performance under the contract to pay for the $2.82 per customer contractual adjustment.

The council took the measure to make up for inconsistent services during the past year.

The CPI adjustment from $281.92 to $284.74 (a $2.82 increase) in the solid waste annual fee provides for waste collection and disposal services for the city’s 78,000-plus, single-family homes.

City Manager Russ Blackburn also redirected staff from the Public Works Department and Neighborhood Services Code Compliance Division to help pick up and remove residential yard waste from neighborhoods. Some 15 two-person crews will assist Waste Pro in getting back on schedule.

The city tested the idea last week and learned that a two-person team can pick up almost 500 cubic yards of debris. Neighborhood Services will monitor the volume collected and overall progress daily.

The city is also asking for citizens’ input on this critical issue at a special council meeting on Sept. 20. A Solid Waste Task Force will be formed to implement short- and long-term solutions.

“Restoring trash and recycling services with our contractor Waste Pro is the top priority for the city,” Blackburn said. “We recognize the service is unacceptable and have clearly communicated to Waste Pro that all available resources are to be called in immediately. The city is working around the clock to come up with solutions to help ease the backlog.”

Residents can help the effort by temporarily delaying projects that generate high volumes of trash and debris or by bringing waste to the four drop-off locations in the city, Blackburn said.

Residents can report service issues by calling Port St. Lucie’s Waste Pro liaison at 772-873-6317.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Knowhere Treasure Coast

COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Sept. 24 in Port St. Lucie

The free vaccine clinic is open from 2-6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity. Photo by Getty Images. The City of Port St. Lucie, in a public/private partnership between the city and Dr. Mark Pamer, is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, Sept. 24, from 2-6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, located at 1151 SW Del Rio Blvd., in Port St. Lucie.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Business
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Waste#Waste Collection#Lucie#City Council#Solid Waste Task Force
Knowhere Treasure Coast

St. Lucie County school board votes to continue allowing mask mandate opt-outs

Rob Lord, president of Cleveland Clinic Martin North, addresses the school board. Still photo from meeting video. In another split vote, this time 3-2, St. Lucie County’s school board voted to continue its policy of requiring face masks in all schools, but also continuing to allow parents to opt out their children from the requirement for any reason. The board originally enacted the policy on Aug. 12 in a 4-1 vote, just two days after school started again for the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Fried asks Biden to delay reductions to COVID-19 treatments

Gov. DeSantis began promoting the treatments in August. Photo by Getty Images. A day after Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged to “fight like hell” to maintain Florida’s supply of monoclonal antibody treatments for people with COVID-19, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked President Joe Biden to hold off on changing Florida’s allotment of the therapeutics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Indian River County schools will mandate masks only in schools with higher COVID-19 levels

The “school-level monitoring” COVID-19 mitigation system will begin Monday in grades K-8. Image provided by SDIRC. Starting Monday, the Indian River County School District will mandate face masks – or not – on a school-by-school basis, depending on the most recent data surrounding positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff members.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Career criminal arrested for methamphetamine trafficking in Indian River County

James Witaker is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, driving while license suspended, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Photos by IRCSO. James Whitaker, 50, who goes by the street name “Soda Pop,” was arrested by Indian River County sheriff’s deputies in the early morning hours of Sept. 17, after being stopped for driving an unregistered vehicle.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Martin County office of tourism receives national award

The team won the top prize in the Destination and Product Development category. Photo provided. The U.S. Travel Association recently recognized the Martin County Office of Tourism and Marketing in the 2021 Destination Council Destiny Awards. The team won the top prize in the “Destination and Product Development"“ category for their Martin County Arts and Culture Trail, created in partnership with the Arts Council of Martin County.
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC

Comments / 0

Community Policy