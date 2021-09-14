Port St. Lucie’s homeowners will not incur a solid waste assessment increase this year

The fee was not increased to make up for service issues through the past year. Photo supplied

Port St. Lucie’s homeowners will not see an increase in their annual property tax bill for solid waste. On Monday night, city council members unanimously voted to use funds from fines assessed against Waste Pro for poor performance under the contract to pay for the $2.82 per customer contractual adjustment.

The council took the measure to make up for inconsistent services during the past year.

The CPI adjustment from $281.92 to $284.74 (a $2.82 increase) in the solid waste annual fee provides for waste collection and disposal services for the city’s 78,000-plus, single-family homes.

City Manager Russ Blackburn also redirected staff from the Public Works Department and Neighborhood Services Code Compliance Division to help pick up and remove residential yard waste from neighborhoods. Some 15 two-person crews will assist Waste Pro in getting back on schedule.

The city tested the idea last week and learned that a two-person team can pick up almost 500 cubic yards of debris. Neighborhood Services will monitor the volume collected and overall progress daily.

The city is also asking for citizens’ input on this critical issue at a special council meeting on Sept. 20. A Solid Waste Task Force will be formed to implement short- and long-term solutions.

“Restoring trash and recycling services with our contractor Waste Pro is the top priority for the city,” Blackburn said. “We recognize the service is unacceptable and have clearly communicated to Waste Pro that all available resources are to be called in immediately. The city is working around the clock to come up with solutions to help ease the backlog.”

Residents can help the effort by temporarily delaying projects that generate high volumes of trash and debris or by bringing waste to the four drop-off locations in the city, Blackburn said.

Residents can report service issues by calling Port St. Lucie’s Waste Pro liaison at 772-873-6317.