‘Monster’ variant: Fauci warns lack of COVID-19 vaccinations could lead to virus mutation

WWLP 22News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that new COVID-19 cases are far outpacing the number of vaccinated Americans needed to slow the delta variant and help prevent a potentially more deadly mutation of the virus. When asked by “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzenzinski if the delta variant might lead...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 16

B S
6d ago

I rank ole doc fauci right up there with pelosi....... I do NOT believe one word that comes out of his/her mouth...

Reply
13
mac wick
6d ago

that rich you mean he know it is mutations is coming from the vaccinated....this all planned

Reply(3)
9
Comments / 0

Community Policy