Volvo-based Futuricum Electric Truck Sets Guinness Range World Record
A Swiss firm called Futuricum, which built a Volvo-based delivery truck, owns the world record for the longest distance traveled by an electric truck on a single charge. On June 12, 2021, the truck was able to travel 683 miles on a closed test track. The truck has been on the road making deliveries since early 2021. However, a test track served as the location of the record. 392 laps around an oval track for two different drivers, who shared shifts and switched every 4.5 hours. The total 683-mile run took 23 hours, with an average speed of 31 mph. Here are more details about the Futuricum electric truck that set the Guinness range world record.www.motorbiscuit.com
