Union Grove man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, prompts Racine County SWAT team response

UNION GROVE-A Union Grove man is dead after taking his own life Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the 15900 block of Durand Avenue.

The man shot himself, according to a press release officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

His name has not been released by officials.

His girlfriend called the Racine County Communications Center at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, reporting that her boyfriend wanted to harm himself. He had a gun and had just gone into a shed.

When they arrived at the house, the deputies heard a loud bang. Thinking the man in the shed shot off the gun, deputies established a perimeter and evacuated the immediate neighbors. They also told other bystanders to shelter in place.

“Because of the proximity of the shed to the residence, Deputies utilized ballistic shields to rescue the female and her two young children,” the press release read.

The Racine County SWAT Team responded to the scene with armored rescue vehicles to approach the shed. Once inside, a tactical emergency medic rendered aid to the man.

“Unfortunately, the male was deceased,” the press release reads.

As of 5:47 p.m., detectives with the Racine County Criminal Investigations Burea remain at the scene to conduct their investigation.

“The Sheriff’s Office extends our sincere condolences to everyone affected by this tragic event,” according to the report.

If you are currently experiencing a life-threatening emergency, please call 911. If you would like to talk with someone, contact the 24-hour Crisis Line at (262) 638-6741.

