CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

11 Items To Buy So You Can Try Viral Food Trends

By Tianna Soto
spoonuniversity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% our own. Presented by Spoon University x Amazon Prime Student. If you’re obsessed with viral food trends like me, you know how important it is to have a space where you can get creative and try everything at home. Stocking up on -- and finding space to store -- all of the foodie appliances and tools can be tough, especially if you’re a first-year college student sharing a kitchen down the hall with dozens of fellow students (trust me, I’ve been there)!

spoonuniversity.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trends#College Student#Try Everything#Foodie#Food Drink#Spoon University#Grubhub Student
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food From Aldi, Customers Say in New Survey

They say you get what you pay for, right? Well, Aldi—the German discount grocery chain with incredibly low prices on basics staples, produce, and other goods—has a whole host of fans. For the most part, Aldi shoppers are satisfied with what the grocery store has to offer, but there some instances in which customers feel like a product isn't even worth its low price. A new survey of 600 shoppers found that there was one food people say they would never buy from Aldi. Read on to find out what you may want to skip on your next trip to Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Nearly 40% Agree This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Chicken

You might associate the words "chicken sandwich" with fast food warfare. Chains such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have famously entered the sandwich battle arena. But even more beef-centric brands like Burger King and McDonald's entered the fray. But what might get lost in all this fast food focus is that classic sandwich shops can be a surprisingly good option for a quick chicken sandwich on a busy day. After all, sandwiches are their bread and butter, possibly with delicious chicken wedged between two slices.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Breakfast Item According To 30% Of People

For those that still visit McDonald's for breakfast, it's no secret that fans have their favorite breakfast items that are a constant go-to. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain has slipped in recent years within the breakfast category, which might be why it's decided to roll out new menu items, like a pull-apart glazed donut, to try to win people back. However, they've tried and failed with that one before, and people don't seem overly enthused to even try it this time around.
RESTAURANTS
Only In Arizona

You Won’t Find Better All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Than At Arizona’s R&R Pizza Express

With so many different pizza sauces and toppings in the world, it’s hard to settle on just one kind of pie. Luckily, at R&R Pizza Express in Arizona, you don’t have to! This family-owned restaurant boasts an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, so you can indulge in stuffed and thin crusts, cheese and pepperoni, and white sauce […] The post You Won’t Find Better All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Than At Arizona’s R&R Pizza Express appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
Best Life

The One Item You Should Buy at Costco Instead of Walmart, Experts Warn

If you're buying groceries for a large family, you know that getting your items in bulk at stores like Costco is extremely beneficial, saving you both money and time when compared to making repeated trips to the store. For those who are only buying for one or two people, purchasing items on such a massive scale doesn't always make sense, but there are still times when buying in bulk is better for you and your bank account. Read on to find out what experts say is the one item you should always buy at Costco instead of Walmart.
RETAIL
Arkansas Online

No cashiers allowed at 2 Whole Foods stores

NEW YORK -- There will be something missing at two Whole Foods stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon, which owns the grocery chain, said Wednesday that it will have its cashier-less technology at two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what's taken off shelves. Items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Greatist

The Best Cold Brew Coffee You Can Buy

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. I’m not proud to admit that when I heard the words “stay at home order,” one of my first thoughts was: Oh no…coffee. In my defense, I’m a New Yorker living in 300-something square feet. Coffee shops aren’t just where I get my daily dose of caffeine, they’re my second home; they’re where I read, where I work, and where I socialize.
FOOD & DRINKS
Austin 360

Skip Starbucks with these viral fall drink recipes you can make at home

The air is crisp, and we're starting to crave our favorite fall flavor: pumpkin. For coffee lovers, that often means trips to the coffee shop to sample a seasonal fall drink, like Starbucks' iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte. But if you're looking to skip a trip to Starbucks (and save some...
RECIPES
PopSugar

Shower Slime and Other Spooky Items You Can Buy From Lush's New Halloween Collection

Slime isn't exactly something that comes to mind when we think of all the body products out there that can make a shower feel extra luxurious, but that doesn't mean Lush's new product doesn't have us feeling curious and ready to immediately whip out our credit cards. Lush's Halloween collection for 2021 just dropped, and the brand's new Ectoplasm shower slime is one of this year's star products, alongside a handful of other new, limited-edition bath bombs and returning favorites.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy