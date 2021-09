Andrew Garfield had the most “profound” two weeks of his life before his mother died. The 38-year-old actor was initially reluctant to sign up to star in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ after his mum Lynn was diagnosed with cancer, but she ultimately pushed him into committing to shoot the movie in North Carolina, after promising to let him know when it was time to “come home” to be with her at the end of her life, and Andrew will always be grateful he got to be with her for her final moments.

