It may come as a surprise to many to learn that the filmmaker steering Venom: Let There Be Carnage is none other than Andy Serkis. Yes, the same Andy Serkis well-known for portraying Lord of the Rings’ Gollum and Planet of the Apes’ Caesar. But just as the acclaimed actor has become well-known for his motion capture characters, he’s also been getting more behind the camera in recent years, including with the under-the-radar Netflix film Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle in 2018. And apparently Venom’s Tom Hardy took notice of his skills as a director.

