Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 514 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Sugarite Canyon State Park, or 14 miles east of Trinidad, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinchera. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH