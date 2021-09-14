CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

APC's Refillable Jar

beautypackaging.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering if there is a way to find a package that enables the consumer to reuse a product's outer jar and cap?. And what if the user could just replace and recycle the inner jar?. Look no further—APC Packaging offers this sustainable packaging solution. Visit their booth at the MakeUp...

www.beautypackaging.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government considers temporary nationalisation of energy companies to stop collapse

The government is considering temporarily nationalising failing energy companies to stop them collapsing from surging gas prices, ministers have indicated.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is holding crisis talks with firms following a meeting with regulator Ofgem on Sunday. Mr Kwarteng said "well-rehearsed plans" were in place to ensure consumers were not cut off. And he indicated that he would be prepared to appoint a "special administrator" that would see the firms taken under the government's wing – effectively nationalising them on a temporary basis.The business secretary said consumers would be protected from sudden price hikes through the Government's energy price cap....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Packaging#Apc#Reuse#Solution#Recycle#Apc Packaging
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
beautypackaging.com

Beauty Brands Pause Social Media to Advocate for Key Climate Policy

Over 100 beauty and wellness brands, whose online footprints exceed 40 million followers, are hitting pause on their social media platforms on Tuesday, September 21 in order to advocate for solutions to the growing climate crisis through CodeRed4Climate. The call to action directs consumers to join brands in calling their...
ENVIRONMENT
beautypackaging.com

UN Global Compact Names Knoll Printing & Packaging As Global Compact LEAD

Announced today, Knoll Printing & Packaging is a Global Compact LEAD participant. The company is being recognized for its ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business. Knoll Packaging says it is proud to be among the most highly engaged participants of the...
BUSINESS
beautypackaging.com

Safety Protocols at MakeUp in NewYork

If you are attending the MakeUp in NewYork show on September 22-23 at the Javits Center, visitor safety will be ensured. HEPA filters, socially distanced seating, hand sanitizing stations have been installed. Here are more details about sanitary protocols. Face Coverings & Proof of Vaccination. Face coverings are required to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
beautypackaging.com

Lumson Introduces First Airless System in an Aluminum Container

Will introduce TAL, airless packaging that combines technological innovation and functionality, at the MakeUp in NewYork show. TAL guarantees the maximum protection of the formula due to pouch technology. In addition, easy separation of the components allows for a responsible recycling process. TAL is highly customizable, with different decorations for...
ECONOMY
AFP

Bill Gates raises over $1 bn for clean energy

Bill Gates's nonprofit group Breakthrough Energy announced Monday that it has raised more than $1 billion from seven major companies, including ArcelorMittal and General Motors, to fund clean energy development. Early participants in the initiative, dubbed "Catalyst," also include American Airlines, Bank of America, BlackRock, Boston Consulting Group and Microsoft. The amount raised so far tops $1 billion and has been given in the form of grants, shares and commitments to acquire the technologies developed, a spokesman for the organization told AFP. Launched in June, Catalyst has already forged partnerships with the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, and the US Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
goodmenproject.com

APC Nominated to the #Goodid Awards 2021

We are proud to be nominated, along with several other members of the APC network, for this year’s #GoodID Awards, convened by the Omidyar Network. The awards aim to give recognition for “dedicated, progressive and impactful work to improve digital identity for all.” APC is nominated in the Accountability category, along with organisations and individuals who champion and promote transparency, oversight and engagement with the public.
TECHNOLOGY
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
beautypackaging.com

Estee Lauder Advances Sustainable Packaging with New Bottle Molding Technology

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) announced that Clinique is the first prestige beauty brand to advance the use of a new type of sustainable luxury packaging—bottles made using an innovative molding technology developed by Roctool. Clinique Clarifying Lotion, an iconic product debuted in 1968, will be the first ELC brand...
BUSINESS
beautypackaging.com

Manscaped Appoints Chee Min Hong as VP of Product Development

Manscaped, the global grooming company, has appointed Chee Min Hong as vice president of product development, effective immediately. Hong brings more than 20 years of experience leading solid, progressive, and successful product development and global sourcing initiatives. In his new role – an inaugural position at Manscaped as its product pipeline catapults further into head-to-toe personal care – Hong will report directly to founder and CEO, Paul Tran, and oversee the company’s global product development, from strategy and sourcing to regulatory and roadmap.
BUSINESS
beautypackaging.com

The Honest Company Appoints Pete Gerstberger as Chief Digital and Strategy Officer

The Honest Company has appointed Pete Gerstberger as its chief digital and strategy officer, effective October 4. “Pete’s extensive experience across the digital, tech and product development disciplines makes him an invaluable addition to the team as we continue to strengthen our omnichannel strategy,” said Nick Vlahos, The Honest Company CEO. “At Honest, we’re committed to expanding our reach as the modern CPG company and our digital strategy is an integral part of how we do that.”
BUSINESS
eMarketer

Amazon delivers healthcare, price transparency, and Alexa's 'refill my prescription' feature

EMarketer · Amazon Delivers Healthcare, Price Transparency and “Oh Alexa, Refill My Prescription” | Sep 14, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss the many different ways that Amazon is delivering healthcare, its new online cost comparison tool, and how quickly the company will put its stamp on the health space. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Lisa Phillips.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy