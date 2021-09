In a rematch of last Thursday’s tie in Poseyville, the Wood Memorial Trojans boys soccer team rolled to a 5-1 win over the North Posey Vikings in Oakland City Tuesday. Kaden Newton was unstoppable as he scored four goals in the contest. He has now put together two four-goal games this season as he also scored four in the Trojans win over Barr-Reeve on August 31.

OAKLAND CITY, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO