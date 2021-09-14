CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

Search crews find human remains in Robertson County

 6 days ago
Human remains were found in a wooded area in Robertson County Tuesday.

Several agencies were aiding in a search near Tom Austin Highway and William Batson Boulevard when the remains were located by search teams.

The remains were sent to the State of Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. The incident is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department Detectives.

The Springfield Police Department, Robertson County EMA, Sumner County EMA, Highland Rim Aviation, Springfield Fire Department, and Robertson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the search.

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

