CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Constitution

Huntingdon Offers Constitution Day Zoom Event

By Su Ofe
huntingdon.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery, Ala.—Huntingdon College will offer a Zoom event in commemoration of Constitution Day 2021. The event, featuring faculty panelists discussing the evolution in thought on key phrases in the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution, will be held Wednesday, September 15, 6:30–8:15 p.m. Panelists are Dr. Blake Ball, assistant professor of history; Dr. Chris Clark ’07, assistant professor of accounting; Mr. Lane Davis ’03, instructor of religion; and Dr. Robin Gunther, professor of English; with questions contributed by Dr. Mike Nicholson, assistant professor of political science. The moderator is Mr. Eric A. Kidwell, director of the library.

www.huntingdon.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Constitution#Huntingdon College#Houghton Memorial Library#Judeo Christian
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy