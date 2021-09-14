Huntingdon Offers Constitution Day Zoom Event

Montgomery, Ala.—Huntingdon College will offer a Zoom event in commemoration of Constitution Day 2021. The event, featuring faculty panelists discussing the evolution in thought on key phrases in the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution, will be held Wednesday, September 15, 6:30–8:15 p.m. Panelists are Dr. Blake Ball, assistant professor of history; Dr. Chris Clark ’07, assistant professor of accounting; Mr. Lane Davis ’03, instructor of religion; and Dr. Robin Gunther, professor of English; with questions contributed by Dr. Mike Nicholson, assistant professor of political science. The moderator is Mr. Eric A. Kidwell, director of the library.