Police searching for Phoenix canal sex assault suspect

View more in
Arizona State
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Why is Buckeye, Arizona the 2nd fastest-growing city in the United States?Ash JurbergBuckeye, AZ
Do You Want Ron DeSantis to Run for President in 2024?Toni KorazaPeoria, AZ
The 8 billionaires who live in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Police warn: the 3 most dangerous neighborhoods in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Related
Arrest made in shooting death of Phoenix tow truck driver
A man who allegedly shot and killed a tow truck driver on Sept. 1, 2021, in Phoenix has been arrested, according to court paperwork and jail records.
Fugitive kills self, woman fatally shot by officers at Phoenix hotel
Phoenix police say they are investigating a deadly shooting involving DPS and an officer from Maricopa County Adult Probation.
Firefighter, 1 other hospitalized after Scottsdale bee attack
A firefighter and two others suffered injuries after being stung by bees near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road Monday morning.
Valley schools warning parents of viral TikTok challenge
Several Valley school districts are warning parents about a viral "challenge" on TikTok urging kids to damage or steal items from their schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PD: 2 children found dead at Phoenix home, mom hospitalized
Police say two children are dead and a mother suffered multiple stab wounds after an incident at a Phoenix home Wednesday evening.
MAP: Red-light crashes caused 5 deaths in under a month
Green means go. Yellow means slow down. Red means stop. These are the basics for any driver before they ever get behind the wheel.
Argument leads to shooting in Tempe Sunday morning
A man has been hospitalized after police say he was shot during an argument in Tempe Sunday morning.
Phoenix firefighter passes away after battling COVID-19
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of Firefighter-Paramedic Miguel Angulo after he passed away following his battle with COVID-19 on Monday. Angulo is the first Phoenix firefighter to pass away from COVID-19, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. “It is with great sadness that we announce...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PD: Chandler man arrested for neglecting horses, slaughtering animals
A Chandler man has been arrested, accused of animal neglect as well as slaughtering animals without a license.
Sierra Vista mother arrested for murdering her 2-year-old son
A Cochise County Grand Jury has indicted a couple in the death of the woman's 2-year-old son.
Robbery suspect found dead after attempted carjacking in Mesa
Mesa police say a robbery suspect has died after a failed carjacking attempt Tuesday afternoon.
Red light runner was reportedly DUI in crash that killed PHX officer
A toxicology report shows 31-year old Christopher Castro was driving under the influence of alcohol when he ran a red light and hit and killed Phoenix Police Officer Ginarro New.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Advocates say forgiveness for marijuana crimes does not go far enough
Since Arizona county attorneys started accepting applications from those looking to dismiss prior marijuana possession charges, the Maricopa County attorney has been busy.
Phoenix looks at grants to help track crime and officers' use of force
The Phoenix City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to seek two grants from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to address ongoing tracking issues on police use-of-force.
Fake Border Patrol car, uniform used in smuggling attempt
The U.S. Border Patrol says smugglers cloned one of their vehicles and a uniform in a smuggling attempt at the Arizona-Mexico border.
Beloved downtown PHX Ambassador hit, injured by suspected drunk driver
Friday, the 12-year downtown Phoenix Ambassador was badly hurt while riding his bike home from the job he loved.
Arizona judges, landlords, tenants, prepare to resume evictions
Mandatory move-out dates are coming for thousands of Arizona renters who were delinquent in monthly payments after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the CDC's eviction moratorium.
Tempe PD: Missing boy with autism found safe
Tempe police say a missing boy with autism last seen Monday morning has been found safe.
FD: 1-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Glendale pool
A young boy has died after he was found in a backyard pool in Glendale on Tuesday, August 17, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
ABC15 Arizona
3K+
Followers
715
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 11