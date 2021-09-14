Get lost in fun this fall at Rural Hill corn maze

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A popular fall tradition is returning and it’s perfect for socially-distanced, outdoor family-friendly fun.

The seven-acre Amazing Maize Maze at Rural Hill is open now through Nov. 7.

The Night Maze is returning this year as well, starting in October.

[ ALSO READ: Windy Hill Orchard opens for fall season ]

Adult tickets cost $13 for daytime visits and $17 for the Night Maze. Children’s daytime tickets cost $9 and $13 for the Night Maze.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and a face mask or covering is required to enter the maze.

Adventure seekers can download the Rural Hill phone app in place of the traditional game board. Visitors will use the app to answer the crossword clues and unlock map pieces to help find their way through the maze.

Visitors are asked to use the entrance off Neck Road. There will be no public entrance on Jim Kidd Road.

To purchase weekend tickets, click here.

Weekday tickets can be purchased here.

(WATCH BELOW: Your704: Top 5 favorite things to do this fall)

Cox Media Group