Englewood Cliffs, NJ

N.J. moves to divest investments in Unilever after Ben & Jerry’s Israel boycott

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey plans to divest investments in the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s after an internal investigation found the ice cream company sought to boycott Israel, the state Division of Investment said today. Unilever North America, which is based in Englewood Cliffs, will lose New Jersey as an investor...

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey office of Agudath Israel Applauds Governor Murphy for Action Against Ben & Jerry’s; Urges other States to follow New Jersey’s Lead

Agudath Israel of America commends Governor Phil Murphy and the State of New Jersey for taking swift and formal action against Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, in response to Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop all sales in Judea, Samaria, and East Jerusalem, in violation of New Jersey state law.
ECONOMY
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Murphy Administration Finds Ben & Jerry’s Broke State Law with Israel Boycott

The New Jersey Department of Treasury announced moments ago that it has made a preliminary determination that Ben & Jerry’s boycott of Israel violates New Jersey law. “Following the letter and spirit of the law, the State of New Jersey’s Division of Investment, working with its independent consultant, ISS, conducted a review of the actions of Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, to determine whether such actions constituted a boycott of Israel or companies operating in Israel or Israeli-controlled territory,” the NJ Department of the Treasury’s Division of Investment said in a statement. “Following this review, the division reached a preliminary determination that Unilever’s actions did in fact constitute such a boycott and sent a letter to Unilever notifying the company of its provisional determination. Upon final determination, no pension fund assets may be invested in the company, and DOI shall take appropriate action to sell or divest any existing pension fund investments.”
LIFESTYLE
Englewood Cliffs, NJ
Business
City
Englewood Cliffs, NJ
insider.com

Every difference between UK and US Ben and Jerry's

The most calorific Ben and Jerry's flavor in the US is the Peanut Butter Cup, a pint of which is 1400 calories and has 270% of your daily saturated fat allowance, and almost 200% of your daily sugar. Ryan Gosling gained 60 pounds for a movie he ended up getting...
FOOD & DRINKS
jewishaz.com

Arizona divesting from Ben & Jerry’s citing ‘antisemitic, discriminatory efforts against Israel’

Arizona plans to divest completely from Ben & Jerry’s following its decision to stop selling ice cream in Israel’s West Bank. “As Arizona’s chief banking and investment officer, I stand with Israel and I will not allow taxpayer dollars to go towards antisemitic, discriminatory efforts against Israel,” State Treasurer Kimberly Yee said Sept. 7.
ARIZONA STATE
Person
Loretta Weinberg
The Independent

Arizona sells off $93m in Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry stopping ice cream sales in Israeli-occupied territories

The state of Arizona has sold off $93m in Unilver bonds because Ben & Jerry’s stopped selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories.Arizona is the first of 35 states with Israeli anti-boycott laws to make the move, and officials also plan on selling the remaining $50m it has invested in the consumer products company.The ice cream company, which is based in Vermont and has an independent board, announced in July that maintaining its presence in the occupied territories as “inconsistent with our values”.Unilever, which is based in London and says it has never supported any boycotts of Israel, says...
ECONOMY
tucson.com

Ben & Jerry's' Israel flap leads Arizona treasurer's office to divest assets

PHOENIX — Arizona is wading into Middle East politics. And it involves ice cream. State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Tuesday she is selling off all of the state's notes it holds in loans to Unilever. That follows the announcement that the company will no longer sell its Ben & Jerry's brand ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, including the West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, all of which Israel claims as its capital.
ARIZONA STATE
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Investment Decisions#Unilever North America#Iss#Israeli#Senate#Treasury#Bds#Jewish#State#Federation Of Somerset
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government considers temporary nationalisation of energy companies to stop collapse

The government is considering temporarily nationalising failing energy companies to stop them collapsing from surging gas prices, ministers have indicated.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is holding crisis talks with firms following a meeting with regulator Ofgem on Sunday. Mr Kwarteng said "well-rehearsed plans" were in place to ensure consumers were not cut off. And he indicated that he would be prepared to appoint a "special administrator" that would see the firms taken under the government's wing – effectively nationalising them on a temporary basis.The business secretary said consumers would be protected from sudden price hikes through the Government's energy price cap....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Why the US risks running out of cash within weeks

The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
POTUS
