The nuclear fallout over the latest Bob Woodward book, and its disclosures about Gen. Mark Milley, is exposing a fundamental contradiction in political warfare. The two-Bob bombshell (Woodward’s coauthor is the Washington Post’s Robert Costa) puts the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on the hottest of hot seats by revealing he gave China back-channel assurances of no American attack as he worried about the stability of Donald Trump. That, by any measure, is an extraordinary step for the nation’s top military official, arguably undermining the civilian chain of command.

POTUS ・ 4 DAYS AGO