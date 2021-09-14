CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea jobless rate falls to record low in August

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s unemployment rate fell to a record low in August, government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that the economy continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, even as it struggles to contain the latest wave of virus.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was 2.8%, Statistics Korea data showed, the lowest since data release began in June 1999 and down from 3.3% in July.

There were 518,000 jobs added last month, compared to 542,000 a month earlier.

