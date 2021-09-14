CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

WATCH REPLAY: Mizzou football defensive coordinator, players take questions

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byl2r_0bwAyG0u00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Mizzou football defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and several players answered questions at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Wilks was joined by defensive backs Allie Green and Jaylon Carlies and linebacker Blaze Alldredge for the news conference. The Tigers host SEMO on Saturday after a loss at Kentucky last week to open SEC play.

Watch the news conference replay in the player below.

The post WATCH REPLAY: Mizzou football defensive coordinator, players take questions appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SportsZone Football Friday 2021: Week 4 scores and highlights

You can watch the game of the week, Hickman at Battle, replay in the player below. Hickman (22) at Battle (35) FRock Bridge (43) at Capital City (13) FGranite City (IL) (0) at Helias (49) FMontgomery County (28) at South Callaway (41) FVan-Far (0) at North Callaway (56) FJefferson City (49) at Smith-Cotton (0) FBlair The post SportsZone Football Friday 2021: Week 4 scores and highlights appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FOOTBALL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy