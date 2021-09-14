CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentley Systems Announces Seequent’s Acquisition of Minalytix

Integrating Cloud-based Drill Hole and Sample Data Platform with Geophysics and Geology Data Management and Modeling Tools, to Help Find World-Class Deposits. EXTON, Pa. – September 14, 2021 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Seequent business unit has acquired Canadian software company Minalytix, the developer of MX Deposit. The acquisition extends Seequent’s cloud capabilities and solutions for mining, including greenfield exploration, resource development, and mining production. Prior to the transaction, Seequent held a minority shareholding in Minalytix, and its partnership included exclusive global rights to sell MX Deposit.

