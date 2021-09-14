CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

World's Largest Trial Of "Game-Changer" Early Cancer Test Begins In UK

By Maddy Chapman
IFLScience
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, England's National Health Service (NHS) launched the world’s largest trial of a blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear. The trial aims to recruit 140,000 volunteers from different ethnic backgrounds, aged between 50 and 77, and living in eight areas across England. The test itself, the Galleri test, is a simple blood test that checks for the earliest signs of cancer. Ideally, it can be used to identify cancers at their earliest stages – stage one or two.

www.iflscience.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

NHS to Trial Galleri Cancer Blood Test

The NHS is to recruit tens of thousands of people to take part in a trial of a blood test that aims to detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear. The Galleri test works by finding cell-free DNA (cfDNA) that leaks from tumours into the bloodstream. The results can point to where in the body the cancer is coming from.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Uk#National Health Service#Grail#Galleri#Cancer Research Uk#Nhs England#Nhs Cancer Alliances
mobihealthnews.com

NHS launches world first trial for blood test that detects cancer

The NHS today announced it is launching the world’s largest trial of a blood test which can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear. Research has shown the Galleri test is effective at finding cancers that are typically difficult to identify early, including head and neck, bowel, lung, pancreatic, and throat cancers.
CANCER
Shore News Network

Trials Begin For Blood Test That Claims To Detect Up To 50 Types Of Cancer

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) announced it started trials on Monday for a blood test that can detect over 50 types of cancer before patients show symptoms. The Galleri test examines the patient’s DNA in the blood to look for early signs of cancer and significantly increases people’s chance of survival, according to the NHS’s news release. The test works by finding changes in DNA that come from tumors in the blood.
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

NHS England launches large-scale trial of ‘revolutionary’ cancer test

NHS England is set to begin a large-scale trial of a new blood test that can detect over 50 types of cancer in the earliest stages of disease progression. The Galleri test is able to identify the ‘earliest’ signs of cancer in the blood, before symptoms have even presented, said NHS England.
CANCER
IFLScience

Dramatic Shrinkage Of Treatment-Resistant Ovarian Cancers Seen In Phase I Trial

Among 25 patients given an experimental combination of drugs for serous ovarian cancer, almost half experienced a significant reduction in tumor size. Although the trial was small, the results are exciting because all patients had tried other treatments without success. Chemotherapy and hormone treatments for ovarian cancer have low success...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
The Independent

EasyJet claims UK has ‘missed the boat’ on relaxation of travel rules

Ministers “missed the boat” by delaying the latest easing of travel rules until after the summer, easyJet has claimed.The Government announced last week that fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England would no longer need to take a pre-departure test from Monday, and the post-arrival day-two test can be a cheaper lateral flow rather than a PCR from the end of October.EasyJet chief commercial officer Sophie Dekkers said the airline was “surprised and delighted” by the change in policy, but said it was made too late.We need to be on a level playing fieldSophie Dekkers, easyJetShe told the Commons’ Transport Select...
TRAVEL
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
USA Today

"Those 45,000 deaths in 3 days that were covered up" — No evidence was found that thousands of people died from Covid-19 vaccine

The claim: Almost 45,000 people who got the COVID-19 vaccinations died in 72 hours. As America’s vaccination efforts push on, some opponents continue to spread unsubstantiated stories of vaccine dangers. Recent confusion has been fueled by claims made in a discredited lawsuit. On July 19, attorney Thomas Renz filed a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Real Reason 2 New Zealand Men Were Arrested For Smuggling KFC

Cities worldwide have had their fair share of wild lockdown stories since the pandemic began. But the latest one from Auckland, New Zealand is certainly one of the most surprising. While restrictions in most North American cities loosened over the summer, many places in the southern hemisphere were still on high alert. The city of Auckland has been in stage four lockdown — the strictest lockdown level — for the past five weeks to slow down the increase in cases, according to The Guardian.
WORLD
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy