Voters decide California gubernatorial recall election

Republican lawmakers have called for an investigation — or the resignation — of Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, following revelations in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, “Peril.” The authors describe Milley's increasing alarm over then-President Donald Trump’s mental stability. According to the book, Milley believed Trump might precipitate a nuclear conflict to remain in office after the 2020 election, concern that resulted in actions that are perhaps unparalleled.
