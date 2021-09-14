CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos and Video as Alabama Continues Prepping for Florida

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago

After two weeks of non-conference play, it's now time for the Alabama football team to begin their SEC schedule. And it starts with a road trip at the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Not only will it be the first conference game of the season, it will also be the first true road game for the team. Because of last year's COVID season with limited crowds, it is going to be the first time the sophomores and freshmen have played in a hostile road environment.

During Tuesday's media availability, junior receiver John Metchie III said his advice for the younger guys heading into that type of atmosphere is to prepare the right way during the week leading up to the game.

“I think just focusing on all the details we have to do leading up to it," Metchie said. "Not looking down the road to Saturday but kind of being present every day and focusing in on what we have to do every day.”

That preparation and focus resumed with Tuesday afternoon's practice. The team practiced outside at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields under overcast skies for a two-hour workout in full pads.

One thing the Alabama defense is having to prepare for is Florida's current two-quarterback system which is quite different from the offense that Alabama played in last season's SEC Championship game under Kyle Trask.

"Obviously they have two great quarterbacks," said Alabama safety Jordan Battle. "Their offense was explosive, just like it was last year. But preparing for two quarterbacks who kind of have the same style, are great at what they do throwing the ball and running the ball, we have to just work on staying on and locking on our guys in scramble drills and all that kind of stuff."

Gallery: Alabama Football Hosts Second Practice of Florida Week- September 14, 2021

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics

BamaCentral

Ashlynn Serepca is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama soccer forward Ashlynn Serepca is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 13-29, 2021. In the Crimson Tide's 3-0 victory over Utah Valley in Tuscaloosa on Sunday afternoon, the graduate-student powered the offense to just the team's second victory out of its last three matches.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama vs Ole Miss Kickoff Time, TV Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football hosts Ole Miss on October 2, and the week five matchup will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT from Bryant-Denny Stadium, the SEC announced. CBS will televise the game, and it's the 69th all-time matchup between the two western division rivals. The series first began in 1894, with Alabama owning a 56-10-2 advantage over Ole Miss.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After turning in a noteworthy performance in Alabama's win at Florida, Will Anderson Jr. was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. He totaled a career-high in tackles for loss with 3.5 on the day, and it was also a team-high in what proved to be pivotal to the Crimson Tide winning 31-29 over Florida in its SEC opener.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Addresses Status of LB Quandarrius Robinson

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three weeks to the day since the announcement of Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson's indefinite suspension, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban elaborated on the sophomore's appearance on the field last Saturday against Florida. Robinson was arrested and charged for driving under the influence in the early morning of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama's Nick Saban Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As presented by PNC and the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was selected as the coach of the week in college football after the Crimson Tide won its SEC opener at Florida, 31-29, officials of the foundation announced Monday. "Coach...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 20, 2021

BamaCentral Headlines ... Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: But That Trains Keeps A-Rollin'. Men's tennis: In the final day as host of its Four-In-The-Fall, Alabama recorded three doubles wins and six singles wins against Princeton. Alabama's doubles pairings of Rudi Christiansen and Zach Foster, Patrick Kaukovaulta and German Samofalov, and Joao Ferreira and Juan Martin all secured wins over the Tigers. Meanwhile, singles winners of the Crimson Tide were Enzo Aguiard, Filip Planinsek, Foster, Christiansen, Ferreira, and Kaukovaulta.
TENNIS
BamaCentral

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 3

It was a wild weekend in the Southeastern Conference, with the top conference matchup belonging to Alabama and Florida. The top-ranked Crimson Tide drummed the Gators in the first quarter, jumping out to a 21-3 lead after the first 15 minutes. However, Florida refused to quit and mounted a surging comeback. While Alabama still ultimately won the contest 31-29, Florida proved that it belongs among the best of the best in the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Bryce Young Passes First Major Road Test

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — There were concerns leading up to Alabama's first road game about how the Crimson Tide, particularly sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, would be able to handle the crowd noise and hostile environment of Florida after a season with little to no crowds. Well, to say it was loud...
GAINESVILLE, FL
BamaCentral

Ashlynn Serepca Leads Alabama Soccer Past Utah Valley, 3-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Everyone needs a rebound. In anything, in any area of life, it's most necessary when things haven't gone your way. It's a regulator, a way to return to equilibrium, and for Alabama soccer, at the expense of Utah Valley, that's what its Sunday evening match was to the Wolverines.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 11 Florida 29

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It came down to the wire, but top-ranked Alabama football left The Swamp on Saturday evening with a 31-29 victory over an energetic Florida Gators team. Inside an incredibly loud Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 21-2 lead in the first quarter, but spent the rest of the game fighting off a surging Gators team.
GAINESVILLE, FL
BamaCentral

Despite Tight Win, Alabama Doesn't Slip in Polls

There's a common theme atop the polls this week. None of the teams played particularly well, but there was little movement since no one in the top 10 lost. Despite Alabama holding on on for a 31-29 victory at Florida, the Crimson Tide was still a near-unanimous selection at No. 1. The Gators didn't lose much ground, either.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

