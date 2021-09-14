Photos and Video as Alabama Continues Prepping for Florida

After two weeks of non-conference play, it's now time for the Alabama football team to begin their SEC schedule. And it starts with a road trip at the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Not only will it be the first conference game of the season, it will also be the first true road game for the team. Because of last year's COVID season with limited crowds, it is going to be the first time the sophomores and freshmen have played in a hostile road environment.

During Tuesday's media availability, junior receiver John Metchie III said his advice for the younger guys heading into that type of atmosphere is to prepare the right way during the week leading up to the game.

“I think just focusing on all the details we have to do leading up to it," Metchie said. "Not looking down the road to Saturday but kind of being present every day and focusing in on what we have to do every day.”

That preparation and focus resumed with Tuesday afternoon's practice. The team practiced outside at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields under overcast skies for a two-hour workout in full pads.

One thing the Alabama defense is having to prepare for is Florida's current two-quarterback system which is quite different from the offense that Alabama played in last season's SEC Championship game under Kyle Trask.

"Obviously they have two great quarterbacks," said Alabama safety Jordan Battle. "Their offense was explosive, just like it was last year. But preparing for two quarterbacks who kind of have the same style, are great at what they do throwing the ball and running the ball, we have to just work on staying on and locking on our guys in scramble drills and all that kind of stuff."

Gallery: Alabama Football Hosts Second Practice of Florida Week- September 14, 2021

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics