Restaurants left scrambling amid truck driver shortage

The UK is bracing itself for a severe shortage of CO2 gas impacting supplies of beer, fizzy drink and meat, according to reports.Supermarkets shelves and restaurants are expected to be affected this week given that the gas is instrumental to the production of carbonated drinks and meat processing.The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was on Thursday warned of the shortages caused by the closure of two major fertiliser plants this week.The government said it had a close eye on the situation, adding the country had access to CO2 beyond the plants. A spokesperson said: “We are monitoring...

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO