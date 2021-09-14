CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants left scrambling amid truck driver shortage

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter struggling to stay in business during the pandemic, a shortage of truck drivers has presented another challenge for restaurants across the country. Sept. 14, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

