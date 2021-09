Michael Keane emails in. “On my day off (yes, Monday, I work in theatre, it’s weird) I’m trying to keep an eye on the scores, particularly Surrey - my wife said she’d rather go out for lunch than to the Oval - and most especially Ireland. How are things in Belfast? Ireland have made a total hames of the series, in local parlance, but I hope we can come back and at least draw. So much for ‘World Cup’ qualification…”

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO