If you could spare about 1 to 2 hours on Mondays, our community could really use your help. Each Monday between 9:00 and 9:30am, the North Texas Food Bank Truck arrives at the Sulphur Springs Church of the Nazarene parking lot. Six food-distribution agencies who serve Hopkins County residents in various communities meet there to receive a shipment of food. Each agency brings it’s own truck and trailer to pick up their food.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO