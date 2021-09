For the second consecutive week a local high school football team will miss games because of the coronavirus. The Nation Ford Falcons will miss their game against the Northwestern Trojans because of COVID-19 this Friday, Sept. 10. Nation Ford is in COVID-19 protocol causing their road game at District III Stadium in Rock Hill to be cancelled. A decision regarding their home game the following Friday, Sept. 17 against George Washington out of Virginia hasn’t been made.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO