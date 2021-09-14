Martin County office of tourism receives national award

The team won the top prize in the Destination and Product Development category. Photo provided

The U.S. Travel Association recently recognized the Martin County Office of Tourism and Marketing in the 2021 Destination Council Destiny Awards. The team won the top prize in the “Destination and Product Development"“ category for their Martin County Arts and Culture Trail, created in partnership with the Arts Council of Martin County.

To celebrate the award recognition, the Office of Tourism and Marketing has partnered with local glass artist Dot Galfond to stage an engaging scavenger hunt along the trail. Galfond was commissioned to create 50 unique glass heart keepsakes (each signed and numbered), which represent the community’s love and appreciation for the arts.

The scavenger hunt officially begins on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and will continue through the end of October, which is recognized as National Arts and Humanities Month. Every week, a new batch of these beautiful heart sculptures will be hidden at different sites listed on the Martin County Arts and Culture Trail.

Find a glass heart sculpture and it’s yours to keep. “It is an incredible honor to be recognized for this fun, creative project that brought together our natural environment and the arts to promote the new Arts and Culture Trail,” said Nancy Turrell, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Martin County. “The collaboration that fostered this project really shows how working together improves the environment for all.”

The Arts and Culture Trail was originally developed to celebrate Martin County's dynamic collection of arts and cultural attractions and drive excitement ahead of ArtsFest 2021. The free, mobile-exclusive trail was launched in February and highlights more than 30 local points of interest.

Participants can still sign up for the trail and are encouraged to follow along to learn more about these significant sites and redeem special discounts at select attractions.

“We originally launched this program by hiding one-of-a-kind glass sea turtles at each stop on the trail, which were created by the extremely talented Dot Galfond,” says Nerissa Okiye, Tourism Director of Martin County. “We are thrilled to collaborate with her once again and celebrate this recent award win with a brand-new scavenger hunt.”