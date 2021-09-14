CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Universal offers Bill Ackman chart-topping returns

By Christopher Thompson
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFYzF_0bwAnXEs00

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bill Ackman may bag a financial smash hit in the upcoming listing of Universal Music, which is being spun off by Vivendi. Taylor Swift’s label boasts superior profitability to rival Warner Music, making a valuation of 47 billion euros including debt plausible. That would represent a chart-topping return for the hedge fund manager who bought a stake on the cheap earlier this year.

Vivendi will finally list the label behind Eminem and Lady Gaga in Amsterdam later this month, having mulled it over for years. Last year the group controlled by Vincent Bolloré sold a 20% stake to a consortium led by Tencent. Earlier this year Bolloré sold a further 10% stake to Ackman’s Pershing Square, which valued the group at 35 billion euros including debt, and its equity at around 33 billion euros.

A comparison with U.S.-listed rival Warner should ensure both investors a handsome return. It is valued currently at 24 times this year’s EBITDA including debt, according to Refinitiv data. Apply that same multiple to Universal, and the latter should be worth 42.3 billion euros, based on company EBITDA projections.

That’s probably conservative. Universal’s back catalogue, which includes icons such as jazz great Louis Armstrong and The Beatles, is arguably superior to Warner’s. Plus, its 20% EBITDA margin last year was higher than the U.S. group’s 19%. Apply a multiple of, say, 26 times EBITDA, and Universal might have an enterprise value of 47 billion euros, or equity of nearly 45 billion euros. That would imply a 36% paper uplift for Ackman and a smash hit 60% increase for Tencent.

Universal’s investors will need to get comfortable with a complex ownership structure. After the spinoff Bolloré will own 18% of Universal, and control a further 10% stake through the rump retained by Vivendi. Yet they may hold their nose to get a chance to profit from the boom in music streaming. Chief Executive Lucian Grainge is promising to keep growing the top line by just less than 10% a year and boost the EBITDA margin to the mid-twenty-percent range.

The pandemic has helped, as locked-down punters frenetically downloaded songs. Yet there is plenty of growth left in the market: global streaming penetration was around 6% in 2020, according to UBS. Ackman may be tempted to hold on rather than bank his gains.

Follow @CGAThompson twitter.com/CGAThompson on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Vivendi’s Universal Music, the world’s largest music company, whose artists include Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones, published its prospectus on Sept. 14 before a stock market flotation next week.

- Universal’s listing, which will complete its separation from Vivendi, involves the distribution of 60% of its shares to Vivendi’s shareholders, including top investor Vincent Bolloré.

- Universal’s shares will start trading on Euronext’s Amsterdam stock exchange on Sept. 21, with a technical reference price for shares expected on Sept. 20, the music group said.

- Universal is benefitting from a music industry rebound, underpinned by booming streaming revenues. The company targets compound annual sales growth of “high single digits” percent, and an EBITDA margin “in the mid-twenties” percent range.

- Shares in Vivendi rose 0.3% to 32.71 euros by 1343 GMT on Sept 14.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Music Group Stock Jumps in Market Debut

Universal Music Group’s shares jumped in their stock market debut on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange on Tuesday. As of 9:10 a.m. Amsterdam time, the stock was trading at 25.74 euros ($30.19), giving the company a market capitalization of 46.67 billion euros ($54.7 billion), after opening at 25.25 euros ($29.61) and going as high as 25.775 euros. Late Monday, the stock’s reference price had been set at 18.50 euros ($21.70) per share, signaling a market value of around 39 billion euros. Compared to that reference price, the stock was up 39 percent shortly after 9 a.m. local time. The stock closed at 25.10 euros...
STOCKS
Variety

Universal Music Approaches $53 Billion Valuation Following IPO

Shares in Universal Music Group surged by more than a third in the first minutes of trading on Tuesday, following an initial public offering (IPO). Ten minutes into the trading session, shares were changing hands at €25.61 on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Two hours later they had settled to €24.97. That is a 35% leap compared with the €18.50 figure that the group announced on Monday as its reference price. With the shares at this value, the group has a market capitalization close to $52.7 billion (€45 billion). No new shares are being created in the share sale and UMG...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Universal Music Group Valued at $39 Billion Before Tuesday’s IPO

Universal Music Group’s long-awaited debut on the stock market doesn’t officially launch until Tuesday morning in Europe, but the process just began with Euronext announcing that the technical reference price for UMG’s shares is around $21.70 per share (€18.50), which would place its value at around $39 billion. The price, which was communicated to Euronext by Vivendi, UMG’s current parent company, was first reported by Reuters. UMG’s parent company Vivendi is preparing to spin off 60% of Universal on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange on Tuesday. However, that number could change dramatically one the market opens: such reference prices are guides. UMG is poised for a valuation of as...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Eminem
Person
Lucian Grainge
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Bill Ackman
Rolling Stone

Let’s Break Down the Mind-Blowing Money in Universal Music’s IPO

This is, by some distance, the music business story of the year. Tomorrow morning (September 21) in Europe, as New Yorkers are sleeping and Los Angelenos are drifting off, 60 percent of the world’s biggest music company will hit the stock market. That’s the slice of Universal Music Group (UMG) that will float on the Amsterdam Euronext, as the music major’s current parent company, Paris-based Vivendi, relinquishes it to its own shareholders. (An additional 20 percent of UMG is privately owned by a consortium headed up by China’s Tencent; another 10 percent is owned by investment firm Pershing Square Holdings and...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Music Group Valued at About $39B Ahead of Listing

With French media conglomerate Vivendi set to spin off Universal Music Group (UMG) on Tuesday and the music major’s stock starting to trade on Amsterdam’s Euronext stock exchange, its stock’s reference price was set on Monday. Vivendi, led by CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine, has long been planning the listing of the label home of Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga to take advantage of the rebound of the music business amid streaming growth. A Euronext notice on Monday said the company’s reference price, an indication or guide for investors, was set at 18.50 euros ($21.70) per share. With more than 1.813 billion shares...
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

7 SPACs to Buy That Are Better Than Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine

Backed by billionaire Bill Ackman, Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) may have been one of the hottest special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) earlier this year. However, after what played out last month, that’s certainly no longer the case. As fellow InvestorPlace contributor Ian Bezek recently wrote, this name’s deal to purchase...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Music#Music Group#Warner Music#Tencent#Ebitda#The Rolling Stones#Euronext#Amsterdam
gamingbolt.com

Deathloop Debuts on Top of Weekly UK Retail Charts

Last week was an eventful one for the weekly charts for boxed sales in the UK (via GamesIndustry). For starters, Deathloop finally launched for the PS5 and PC, receiving praise from critics, and also managing to top the UK sales charts. In spire of its No. 1 position, it’s still garnered the lowest ever physical launch sales for a game developed by Arkane Studios, slightly behind 2017’s Prey– though it’s worth noting that these charts do not account for digital sales.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

We now live in a world where the word "trillion" is used quite frequently -- and not just when discussing the epic scale of government budgets. A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Among these could emerge a new class of companies that join the 13-figure mega-market-cap club.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Variety

Morgan Stanley Buys 2.34 Million Shares of Warner Music Group, Worth $105 Million

On a day that has been remarkably good for music companies on stock markets, Warner Music Group — which saw its stock climb thanks in part to Universal Music’s lofty IPO — on Tuesday announced the sale of an aggregate of 2,340,000 shares of the company’s common stock by affiliates of Access Industries to Morgan Stanley & Co. as the sole underwriter in the registered public offering of those shares. According to the announcement, the stockholders are selling all of the shares of Class A common stock, and Warner will not receive any proceeds from the offering (although Len Blavatnik’s...
ECONOMY
Variety

Ari Emanuel Promises ‘Aggressive’ Expansion into Nonscripted After Endeavor Content Sale

Endeavor has no plans to exit the content creation business once it completes the required sale of its production unit. Mandated by the franchise agreement the company signed with the Writers Guild of America in February, the forthcoming sale of Endeavor Content will see Ari Emanuel’s shop part with 80% of its interests in making scripted film and television. But, Emanuel noted, unscripted content is still in play. “We’ll still have 20% of the restricted business, and nonscripted we will grow significantly. We think its a huge grower on a global scale. It’ll also be local, U.S. domestic.  We will move into...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney, Netflix and Media Stocks Tumble Amid Market Rout

U.S. media stocks fell sharply as global markets tumbled on Monday. The NASDAQ Exchange fell 2.2 percent to 14,713.90, and the Dow fell 614 points in the market rout to close at 33,970.47, after earlier in the day falling by over 900 points. Traditional media stocks that have sharpened their focus on the streaming space were caught up in the downdraft, but ended the day off their lows for the trading day. That included Walt Disney closing the day at $178.61, down $4.86 or 2.7 percent, while Fox Corp. ended trading at $34.53 down 57 cents or 1.6 percent, and Discovery A...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cantor Fitzgerald cuts Canopy Growth price target on lower sales

Canopy Growth Corp. analyst Pablo Zuanic on Monday cut his 12-month price target on Canopy Growth Corp. , to C$21 from C$30.50 on a lower sales outlook for the Canadian cannabis company amid price pressure in the business. Zuanic reiterated a neutral rating on the stock and said he expects September quarterly sales to fall to C$135 million, compared to the analyst consensus of C$156 million. "We agree that Canopy Growth, under CEO David Klein, has made significant strides [by] cutting costs, refocusing the business, building a U.S. ecosystem for growth now in CBD/consumer packaged goods and in THC in the future upon federal permissibility," he said. While the company will benefit from a full quarter of its recently acquired Supreme Cannabis business, it will be offset by a low teens decline in the base domestic cannabis business, he said. Canopy is attempting a pivot away from value-price cannabis, but results so far are mixed, he said. Shares of Canopy Growth are down 40% so far this year, compared to an 8.6% rise by the Cannabis ETF . Shares of Canopy Growth dipped 1.5% in pre-market trades.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

186K+
Followers
210K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy