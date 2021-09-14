CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daughters of the American Revolution event

By Erica Smith Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
 6 days ago

Athens State University and the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold an event Sept. 20 to honor the 234th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

The event will be at 1 p.m. at Athens State's McCandless Hall.

This celebration was started by DAR in 1956 after it petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 to observe Constitution Week.

“This document is the foundation of our country, and I applaud these local efforts to raise awareness of its importance,” said Ronnie Marks, mayor of the city of Athens.

The Decatur Daily

