Saint Louis County, MN

St. Louis County calls for statewide action on chronic wasting disease

By DAN GUNDERSON Minnesota Public Radio News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis County Commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution calling for a moratorium on cervid farms. Those are farms that raise primarily deer and elk in captivity. There are 257 cervid farms in Minnesota and 172 that raise captive white-tailed deer, according to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health. Those farms have played a role in the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Minnesota, including a case in Beltrami County earlier this year that marked the northernmost spread of the disease in the state.

Saint Louis County, MN
