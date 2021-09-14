Dan D. Outdoors
I enjoy sitting out on our deck reading and watching the birds. About 5 feet from my chair hangs our hummingbird feeder. We are host to only two of the speedy little guys. What I think is funny is they spend more time chasing each other away from the feeder then drinking from it. As soon as I sit down in my chair, they have to come over and almost flutter right in my face, to see what I'm up to. We shall miss them in a few weeks when they switch to snowbirds and head south.
