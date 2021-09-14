Dan D. Outdoors

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleI enjoy sitting out on our deck reading and watching the birds. About 5 feet from my chair hangs our hummingbird feeder. We are host to only two of the speedy little guys. What I think is funny is they spend more time chasing each other away from the feeder then drinking from it. As soon as I sit down in my chair, they have to come over and almost flutter right in my face, to see what I’m up to. We shall miss them in a few weeks when they switch to snowbirds and head south.

alaskapublic.org

Funding your outdoor lifestyle

On this show, our guest is Mike Branham. Mike is a financial planner with a passion for the outdoors. We talk about how you can fund your outdoor adventures and save for your future, why it’s important to find a balance between these things, as well as some ideas for maximizing your dollars when it comes to the gear and gadgets you need (or think you need) for your outdoor hobbies. Also, just a quick note that while Mike is an expert in the area of financial planning, our discussion is meant to be informational only and not to be considered professional advice.
HOBBIES
Athens Daily Review

OUTDOORS: Becoming a Better Angler

Every bass junkie would like to be able to work magic with a popping frog like Dean Rojas and catch fish like Jacob Wheeler or Kevin VanDam. Most will never come close. Top ranked bass pros sometimes make catching fish look easy for a wealth of reasons. There is much more to it than being able to handle a baitcaster proficiently, knowing how to tie a Palomar knot or walk the dog with a Zara Spook.
HOBBIES
Chippewa Herald

Outdoors commentary: Fishing passion

TREMPEALEAU — Jamie Richardson’s life has featured several gut-punching times, some intense physical rehabilitation periods and some unbelievably happy and memorable occasions. Through it all, one thing has remained firmly in place — his passion for fishing. Fishing, it seems, allows him time to tap into his inner self. Sometimes...
TREMPEALEAU, WI
Only In Wisconsin

Hike To An Ancient Wisconsin Logging Dam And See A Sight Like No Other

Hidden away in a Northwoods Wisconsin forest, there’s an amazing spot that gives visitors a glimpse at the 1800s logging boom. The Round Lake Logging Dam is a rustic piece of early engineering that’s pretty incredible and it can be accessed via a short but scenic hike. You can climb onto the dam, see how it was used to move giant logs downriver – you may even see a ghost of a lumberjack! Here’s what’s waiting for you in the forest.
WISCONSIN STATE
Plumas County News

Enjoy an outdoor movie this Friday

In an effort to provide family fun in a COVID-friendly environment, Plumas Rural Services presents Movie in the Mountains the next three consecutive Fridays at 8 p.m. in Dame Shirley Plaza. See details in the flyer below:
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
northland.edu

Outdoor Recreation: For Students, By Students

After five years of visioning and development, the Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute is going big into the outdoors. Really big. The Institute has officially launched Outdoor Pursuits, which oversees outdoor recreation services and experiences for the campus community. This includes Outdoor Orientation, weekend outings and trips, the campus bouldering wall, a Nordic ski center and trails, a logistical support center to assist academic field-based classes and recreational programs, and the Outpost, providing gear rental for campus and the greater community.
ASHLAND, WI
KFYR-TV

Dan’s Garden

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pine tree are kina the forgotten tree here in North Dakota. Dan Cashman shows us some that will grow really well and can be planted right. About this time of every year we see our evergreens that are losing their inside needles like this ponderosa Pine and this Aviada that I’m standing between and that happens because the leaves only live for about three years that’s their life cycle. So what grew on the this ponderosas 2012 20202019 and on the inside are all these needles that peel off not that they are dry or dying or hurting yes it was a dry summer and a dry year last year this reminds me to water them because there going to lose their needles every year every 3 years old now we don’t notice its much on a Medora Juniper like these or a Blue Spruce and Black Hills Spruce they only lose 20% of their leaves they are very easy to grow here where we only get about 12 inches of rail and this is a good time to because we get cooler nights Most of the heat is behind us and you want to plant evergreens even leafy trees like shade trees it’s a real good time next week we’ll have more tips so until next week good gardening.
BISMARCK, ND
geneseorepublic.com

Atkinson Vintage Farm Equipment Show Sept. 18 & 19

The Atkinson Vintage Farm Equipment Show will take place Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19 at the Atkinson Township Historical Society building in Bridge Park, 19030 E 2120 St. (Rock Island Avenue) in Atkinson. The event is free to the public, and any donations received will go to local Historical Societies in Henry County.
ATKINSON, IL
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Dan Haag joins Tillamook Coast Visitors Association as Trails and Outdoor Recreation Coordinator

Sept. 15, 2021. Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) announced today that Dan Haag of Manzanita has been hired as the organization’s Trails and Outdoor Recreation Coordinator. In this new role, he will be developing a plan for outdoor recreation facilities, increasing outdoor access for all abilities, managing the new online GIS trails map, and making recommendations for connecting trails.
TILLAMOOK, OR
The State

800 hellbenders with large mouths and strong jaws freed into Missouri waters, zoo says

More than 800 giant salamanders with mouths so big and jaws so strong that they can swallow fish whole have been released into Missouri rivers. The endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders were raised from eggs at the Saint Louis Zoo before they were freed this summer as part of the zoo’s hellbender conservation program, according to the zoo’s Wednesday blog post.
ANIMALS
WOMI Owensboro

Bobcat Spotted Dog Paddling In Kentucky’s Lake Cumberland [VIDEO]

Growing up in Indiana, I had no idea That Kentucky us such a beautiful state. The only time I had been to Kentucky, was driving through Henderson on my way to a family vacation in Florida. But, after moving to Kentucky, I truly feel it's one of the most amazing and gorgeous states in the US. The rolling hills, rock cliffs, and incredible lakes are breathtaking.
INDIANA STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
Only In Ohio

Take A Ghost Walk Through The Streets Of Chillicothe, Ohio For A Tour Filled With History, Mystery, And Intrigue

Fall is almost here and that means making the most of all that this fleeting season in Ohio has to offer. Now that you’ve learned all about the predicted fall foliage for this season, it’s time to plan some festivities. Today’s featured event will take us to downtown Chillicothe, where we’ll embark on an intriguing walking tour. The Chillicothe Ghost Walk is a self-guided tour that will take you to some of the region’s most historic — and haunted — locations. Prepare to be impressed, intrigued, and downright chilled to the bone!
OHIO STATE
Only In Indiana

There’s A Chocolate Museum In Indiana And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds

Few things in this world are as widely (and historically) loved as chocolate. As early as 450 BC, people were drinking fermented chocolate-based beverages, and back in those days, it was a bitter concoction thought to give the drinker strength. The Aztec people used cacao as a currency during their time in the 1400s. In […] The post There’s A Chocolate Museum In Indiana And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals

There's a beautiful home just east of Rugby, North Dakota that is full of dead animals. Now, before you become concerned, I guess I should be a little more specific. Dead animals, that have been mounted by numerous taxidermists from all over. John Seil and his son Ryan have amassed...
RUGBY, ND
1077 WRKR

Eerie Photos of a Nearly 100 Year Old Abandoned Pool in Anderson, Indiana

I don't know about you, but to me, there's something so fascinating about abandoned places. I love looking at photos from when people go urban exploring. I'm in a group on Facebook that shares a lot of abandoned cool places around the state of Indiana. The group is called Abandoned Central and Southern Indiana, and if you're a fan of abandoned places you'll definitely want to check it out.
INDIANA STATE

