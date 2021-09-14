Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible 2021 review

Not the very best way to appreciate the GT Speed’s new dynamic party tricks, but still fast, refined, precise, composed – and enticing in its own luxurious way. The Bentley Continental GT Speed is a slightly evasive car to define. It does what it says on the tin, being the fastest, most powerful and most driver-focused version of this third-generation Continental GT that currently exists, or that is ever likely to. But it’s not a special, limited-series, 'get-’em-while-you-can' performance derivative, instead slotting into Bentley’s European product line-up as a replacement for the standard Bentley Continental GT W12 rather than alongside it.