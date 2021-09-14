CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible 2021 review

AUTOCAR.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot the very best way to appreciate the GT Speed’s new dynamic party tricks, but still fast, refined, precise, composed – and enticing in its own luxurious way. The Bentley Continental GT Speed is a slightly evasive car to define. It does what it says on the tin, being the fastest, most powerful and most driver-focused version of this third-generation Continental GT that currently exists, or that is ever likely to. But it’s not a special, limited-series, 'get-’em-while-you-can' performance derivative, instead slotting into Bentley’s European product line-up as a replacement for the standard Bentley Continental GT W12 rather than alongside it.

www.autocar.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Oletha Coupe Is A BMW Z8 Lookalike With A Fixed Top And A 450+ HP E92 M3 Engine

Say hello to the Oletha, a car brought to life by Smit Vehicle Engineering that is essentially the BMW Z8 Coupe that the Bavarian automaker never made as its retro-styled sportscar that paid tribute to the classic 507 was only ever produced as a roadster. The automotive start-up describes it as “our love letter to the BMW of our childhoods.”
CARS
Motor1.com

Bentley Continental GT Hybrid Variant Under Consideration

Bentley plans to launch its first electric vehicle, an SUV, in 2025, and it has plans to go fully electric by 2030. But before any of that happens, we’re likely to see another plug-in hybrid electric vehicle debut from the bespoke brand – the Continental GT. There is interest in a hybrid GT, but the company has not confirmed anything. The hybrid variant could arrive in lieu of shorter performance variants and special editions.
CARS
Road & Track

Bentley Will Reportedly Focus on a Hybrid Continental GT Instead of High-Performance Models

Bentley will focus on developing hybrid-powered models based on the Continental GT over previously established performance trims, company insiders speaking with Autocar claim. While this will help in driving down the company's new vehicle emission figures, the report says we can say goodbye to any hopes for a Supersports or GT3-R follow-up anytime soon.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bentley Continental Gt#Performance Car#European#Crewe#Silverstone#Ford#View
CNN

This Bentley is $2 million, roof not included

(CNN) — There was a slight drizzle when I was getting ready to go for a short drive in Bentley's new Bacalar. Ordinarily, this would not be a big deal. The rain was hardly enough to warrant an umbrella. Except the Bentley Bacalar has no roof. The Bacalar is not...
HOME & GARDEN
Financial Times

Is this ‘the most dynamic Bentley ever’?

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Cars, bikes, planes and boats news. At the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2003, Bentley’s then-CEO Dr Franz-Josef Paefgen was asked whether or not he might consider building a souped-up, stripped-out version of the then recently launched Continental GT. “No. It isn’t that sort of car,” came the decisive answer.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Mini Convertible Cooper S 2021 long-term review

Is this soft-top hot hatch still top fun after seven years, following its latest update?. Why we’re running it: To discover whether a drop-top Mini could be the perfect car for summer. Month 1 - Specs. Life with a Mini Convertible: Month 1. Its handling prowess comes to the fore...
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Cupra Leon Estate review

Can this 4WD rapid wagon satisfy both the practically minded and the petrolhead?. Seat may languish at the bottom of the profitability table of the Volkswagen Group’s major brands, but its recent spin-off is doing considerably better. Cupra, the erstwhile sporting sub-brand of Seat, was founded in 1985 and at...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
AUTOCAR.co.uk

2023 Aston Martin DBX S: super-SUV could get V12 power

Aston Martin is readying a heavily uprated performance version of the DBX to rival the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT – and it could adopt V12 power. Fresh shots from our photographer at the Nürburgring show a lightly camouflaged prototype being put through its paces, Signs of a bespoke styling package for the range-topper centre around a new front grille and beefed-up air intakes, but more telling are reports that the car sounded extremely similar to the V12-engined DB11 and DBS.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

The Porsche Taycan range expansion continues with the introduction of the 4S Cross Turismo, the not-quite Turbo version of Porsche’s big EV estate with off-roady cladding. I’m not sure you’d actually off-road in the £88,270 4S, but it has a ski chalet vibe to it. Mechanical specifics are similar to...
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Dacia Duster TCe 150 Prestige EDC 2021 review

Even after eight successful sales years in the UK, through two versions, the Dacia Duster still doesn’t have a direct rival. Frankly, this Romanian SUV is so damned affordable that others simply can’t match it, or would rather not try. Prices start at a still-remarkable £13,995, especially given the very deep equipment spec of even the Essential entry model.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 UK review

Manually adjustable coilover suspension makes one of the more enigmatic and entertaining hot hatchbacks even sweeter and more fun to drive. Adjustment tools included; bring your own trolley jack. What is it?. Fellow students of car manufacturer price lists will have noticed how widely Ford has started applying the ‘edition’...
BUYING CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Nissan details two new Japan-only GT-R models

Nissan has revealed the updated GT-R, which will gain two new variants featuring special body features, brakes and paint colours. The new model was revealed today in a live stream, and will be available in Premium Edition T-spec and Track Edition Engineered by Nismo specifications. Premium Edition T-spec cars will...
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Fiat 500X crossover gets new convertible option for £23,975

Fiat has revealed that the 500X Dolcevita – a soft-top version of its compact crossover - will come to the UK this year, priced from £23,975. The Dolcevita is equipped with a roll-back fabric roof, similar to the smaller Fiat 500 Cabrio's, that can be opened in 15sec at vehicle speeds of up to 62mph. Ten exterior paint colours are available and the canvas roof can be selected in black, red or grey.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

This Mercedes-Benz “Replica” Is Great In The “Terns” And Has “Gold Wing Doors”

You will always find some interesting cars listed up for sale through Craigslist, but this one might just take the cake as the most bizarre we have ever come across. The listing refers to the car as a 2011 Mercedes-Benz AMG C8 GTR and takes inspiration from Mercedes’ C8, C9, and C11 race cars. No mention is made about what kind of chassis underpins the bizarre homemade creation but one thing we can say for sure is that with a $75,000 asking price, it certainly isn’t cheap.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

W12 engine disappears for regular Bentley Continental GT in 2022

The non-Speed version of the Bentley Continental GT will not be available with a W12 engine in 2022. It'll be V8 only. CarBuzz noticed the change missing on Bentley's Continental Range page, and when the outlet put the question to the English automaker, the answer came back, "GT Speed and GT Speed Convertible are the only way to get a Continental with the W12 for 22MY." So ends a 13-year run of being able to choose how many horses and torques you wanted to pair with your leather and wood.
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Cadillac’s New Tire-Smoking Blackwing, Its Last V-8 Sedan, Goes Out With a Furious Roar

Once near-sacred fire-breathing hunks of rolling Americana, Detroit muscle cars are a fast-dying breed, considered a hard sell in an increasingly electrified future. Even Cadillac, which has been producing such brawn in a three-piece suit since it debuted the 400 hp manual-transmission CTS-V in 2004, is getting out of the game: The 2022 CT5-V Blackwing will be the brand’s farewell to tire-smoking, V-8 powered rear-drive sedans. Fittingly, though, that swan song is more of a furious roar. Starting at $84,990, the CT5-V Blackwing is Cadillac’s fastest production car to date, with a top speed of over 200 mph and a...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Chevy Camaro reportedly in line for CT5-V Blackwing's V-8

The current sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is not long for this world. Word on the street is that it bows out after the 2024 model year, though there's the slight chance it sticks around until 2026 should demand be sufficient. You'd think Chevy has completely forgotten the car given the lack...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy