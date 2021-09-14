CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NXT 2.0: What to Expect from Tonight's New NXT

Tonight is the much-anticipated launch of NXT 2.0, a refresh of the brand that used to be developmental but then turned into a true brand of its own. After TakeOver 36 the future of the brand became a bit murky due to various reports of shifts in direction in regards to who WWE wants to see in NXT and who they are looking to sign in the future, and several releases also affected NXT stars. Now tonight is the time where this new era begins, and we've got a rundown of everything you can expect from the big episode and what you won't see.

wrestlinginc.com

Bron Breakker Warns Tommaso Ciampa In New Promo After WWE NXT 2.0

New WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker says he’s coming for new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. As noted, the son of the legendary Rick Steiner made his in-ring debut on last night’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode, defeating LA Knight in the opening bout. Ciampa captured the vacant NXT Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Von Wagner (fka Cal Bloom), who was replacing Kyle O’Reilly after he was attacked earlier in the night by Dunne and Ridge Holland.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT 2.0 Logo Revealed, More Names Announced For Tonight

The new WWE NXT 2.0 logo has been revealed. You can see the colorful logo in this GIF:. As noted, the NXT 2.0 name will be heavily pushed moving forward with tonight’s revamp episode on the USA Network. The idea is to push that this is a totally new NXT brand.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Who Ran WWE NXT 2.0 This Week

This week featured a revamp of NXT, dubbed WWE NXT 2.0, and it was notable in that Triple H was not there due to recovering from a cardiac event. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Shawn Michaels was the one who was running the show backstage this week. It was noted that Kevin Dunn was there, but Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard were not. McMahon did review the script of the show, however.
WWE
chatsports.com

NXT 2.0: A wrestling obituary or a rebirth? We’ll find out tonight

When fans enter Orlando’s Capitol Wrestling Center, then the show begins live on USA Network, the 11-year-old WWE brand is expected to look and feel totally different than it has before. Whether that proves to be good, bad or just different remains to be seen. The company has been pretty...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT 2.0: Details From Backstage Ahead of Tonight's Episode

The first episode of WWE's revamped version of NXT, dubbed NXT 2.0, premieres tonight on the USA Network. Beyond a new logo, color scheme and arena inside the Capitol Wrestling Center, very little is concretely known about what this new version of the Black & Gold brand will entail. Various reports about Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard's involvement have popped up over the last few weeks, while Fightful Select reported last week that the show will focus on "more characters," but added that higher-ups have refrained from giving wrestlers many details about the changes.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Signs NXT's Pete Dunne to a New Contract

While WWE has let go of quite a few of its wrestlers since the start of 2021, it looks like one former champion will be sticking around for a while. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Tuesday via WWE sources that Pete Dunne has agreed to a new three-year deal, one that was personally offered to him by Triple H before his recent medical emergency. Dunne first arrived in WWE in early 2017 as a finalist in the first United Kingdom Championship tournament. He went on to win the title the following year and held it for a whopping 685 days before dropping it to Walter in April 2019. A year later he and Matt Riddle won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the NXT Tag Team Championships as The BroserWeights.
