NXT 2.0: What to Expect from Tonight's New NXT

Tonight is the much-anticipated launch of NXT 2.0, a refresh of the brand that used to be developmental but then turned into a true brand of its own. After TakeOver 36 the future of the brand became a bit murky due to various reports of shifts in direction in regards to who WWE wants to see in NXT and who they are looking to sign in the future, and several releases also affected NXT stars. Now tonight is the time where this new era begins, and we've got a rundown of everything you can expect from the big episode and what you won't see.