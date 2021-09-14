Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Brought George, Charlotte, and Louis to James Middleton's Wedding
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, ventured to southeastern France for James Middleton and Alizee Thevene's nuptials, according to the wedding officiant. Kate's brother, James, wed Alizee in a small ceremony in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France. The location is particularly meaningful to the couple, as Alizee's family recently acquired a property in the village, according to François Arizzi, the town mayor.www.townandcountrymag.com
