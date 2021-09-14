CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Brought George, Charlotte, and Louis to James Middleton's Wedding

By Annie Goldsmith
townandcountrymag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, ventured to southeastern France for James Middleton and Alizee Thevene's nuptials, according to the wedding officiant. Kate's brother, James, wed Alizee in a small ceremony in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France. The location is particularly meaningful to the couple, as Alizee's family recently acquired a property in the village, according to François Arizzi, the town mayor.

www.townandcountrymag.com

Comments / 17

Lynda Nash
6d ago

beautiful couple congratulations. Glad William and Kate we're there

Reply
16
Related
Us Weekly

Where Duchess Kate and Prince William Stand on Having Baby No. 4

Is a sibling in store for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis? Royal expert Nick Bullen gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on Prince William and Duchess Kate’s future family plans. “I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family. I think Kate was always keen to...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

15 sweet photos of Michael Middleton with Kate, Pippa and James

The Duchess of Cambridge's father Michael Middleton celebrated the marriage of his son James Middleton to Alizée Thevenet in an intimate ceremony in France on Saturday. Here at HELLO! we thought we'd take a look at his sweetest moments with his three children, Kate, Pippa and James. Flight dispatcher Michael...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Pippa Middleton
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason William And Kate Aren't Showing New Pictures Of Their Children

When Prince William and Kate Middleton share photos of their children, it makes instant headlines, as followers of the royal couple are always eager to gobble up any glimpses into their personal lives. In September 2019, William and Kate commemorated Prince George and Princess Charlotte going back to school with an adorable snap that was shared on the official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Young Charlotte wore a button-up, dark blue sweater over a collared shirt as she hugged her older brother, who wore a V-neck sweater. The two sported uniforms from the Thomas's Battersea school, and the occasion was especially notable for Charlotte as it was her first day at school with her brother, per Forbes.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The One Thing William & Kate's Kids Never Do at School, Insiders Say

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, recently returned to Thomas's Battersea Prep School in London after months of remote learning during COVID-related lockdowns. Meanwhile, the couple's youngest child, three-year-old Prince Louis, started at Willcocks Nursery School, a short distance from Kensington Palace, earlier this year. Finally, the Cambridge kids are able to resume a normal routine back at school with their friends and teachers, though "normal" may seem hard to come by when you're a royal.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Ceremony#British Royal Family#Uk#Bormes Les Mimosas#Jmidy#Town Country
nickiswift.com

Why Kate Middleton Will No Longer Receive A Huge Honor On Her Birthday Each Year

This year, Kate Middleton celebrated her birthday quietly. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turned 39 on January 9, had the privilege of being spoiled by those closest to her. Due to Great Britain's lockdown restrictions earlier this year, Kate spent the day with her husband and children, who apparently took good care of her. According to People, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis seized the opportunity to make their mother's birthday a special one by reverting to an age-old British custom: They had a tea party.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Facing a Big Milestone as She Returns to School

Like so many across the globe, the British Royal family is getting ready for a new school year, which means Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be on their way to Thomas’s Battersea school in South-West London before we know it. It’s hard to believe that the two young royals are growing up right before our eyes. And with each year comes new challenges for the siblings to meet. But this year, it looks like the 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton will definitely be adjusting to some major milestones.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
townandcountrymag.com

Meet Alizee Thevenet, James Middleton's New Bride

Kate Middleton has a new sister-in-law! James Middleton and his fiancée financial expert Alizee Thevenet tied the knot in France over the weekend. "Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷," Middleton wrote on social media. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️."
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

The major alteration Kate Middleton made to Princess Diana's iconic engagement ring

According to the Express, the Duchess of Cambridge has made some little changes to her engagement ring. Reports say that when Kate received the engagement ring from her then fiancé, Prince William, she realized that it was a bit bigger than her ring finger, so she decided to modify it by adding platinum beads, making it her perfect fit.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy