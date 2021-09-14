CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Suwannee by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Suwannee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Suwannee County through 745 PM EDT At 708 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers and thunderstorms over Obrien, or 11 miles west of Ichetucknee Spring, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Mcalpin and Obrien. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

