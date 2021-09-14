CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Warmer and breezy for Wednesday

By Michael Coats
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dry front from the north will draw up warmer air from the south for Wednesday. Highs for Wednesday will get into the lower 80's for the Snake River Plain. This front will also bring in the gusty winds at 15-35 MPH. Behind the front, we'll loof for slightly cooler temperatures for Thursday. Mostly sunny skies, for Thursday with highs into the mid 70's. We'll see a few thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon, mostly around Island Park and the National Parks in Western Wyoming. Another system arrives from the northwest this weekend, with some shower activity for Sunday and Monday.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had an amazing weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a strong cold front on the way for the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind the front we are expecting a true taste of fall as both our temperatures and humidity will fall significantly for the ArkLaTex. Expect unbelievable weather Wednesday and Thursday with our temperatures, but not the humidity, starting to rise Friday. An early preview of your weekend forecast will show temperatures that could be in the 90s, but the mugginess for the most part will be muted for the region. In the tropics we have two named systems, Peter and Rose, that thankfully do not pose any current rise to land, but demonstrate that we are at the peak of hurricane season still.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Idaho8.com

Frost Advisory Tuesday Morning

Freezing temperatures tonight with lows into the lower 30's and areas of fog. High pressure will build back in for Tuesday and Wednesday, with warming temps. OVERNIGHT: Areas of fog with lows into the lower 30's with SW winds at 5 MPH. TUESDAY: Chance of fog in the morning with...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday was summer’s final gift to us. It was a kiss of spectacular weather before the smackdown of rain and chilly start to fall. The low for Sunday night is 70. (Credit: CBS 2) A disturbance lifts north across the area late Sunday night and Monday morning, resulting in widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s temperatures will drop to near seasonal values, but humidity will be on the rise. (Credit: CBS 2) Late Monday night and Tuesday morning, a cold front will sweep past the area triggering gusty storms and a few downpours. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a Marginal Risk severe weather for far western DeKalb and LaSalle counties on Monday night. This is level one of five – the lowest – and the threat is damaging winds from a line of storms but can’t rule out a brief QLCS tornado embedded in the line. (Credit: CBS 2) This Marginal Risk it could be shifted farther east by Monday. It’s worth watching. The high for Monday is 80. (Credit: CBS 2) Much cooler fall-like air pours in behind this front for the start of fall on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Tuesday is 73, Wednesday just 68, and Thursday 67.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Idaho8.com

Frosty Start to Monday

Brisk cold front pushes chilly rain through Sunday and lodges some cold air on Idaho for this morning and today. Frost Advisory is in effect for the Snake River Plain through 9am. Sunny skies for us and highs will peak in the 50's and closer to 60 for Pocatello and Salmon. Check out the video forecast. Light winds SW 5-10 with gusts 15-20. Warming up into the week for the fall season kickoff on Wednesday afternoon and full orange harvest moon tonight.
POCATELLO, ID
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns to the forecast. Off/on showers today but rain chances spike overnight tonight. Some strong storms possible across #Chicago. Gusty wind is the main threat. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fnJLB33GZE — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moves in Monday night, with heavier rain arriving overnight into the morning. A cool down takes effect Tuesday when temperatures drop to the 70s. It’s finally happening … fall weather arrives this week 🍁 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Li3NvoTq8P — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Cool temperatures continue Wednesday for the first official day of fall.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#National Parks#Island Park#Sunny Skies
Idaho8.com

Freeze Warning issued September 20 at 1:52PM MDT until September 21 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE…Star Valley and South Lincoln County. * WHEN…From Midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will could crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor. plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures will occur in the.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy