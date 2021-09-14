CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering comedian Norm Macdonald

Cover picture for the articleStand-up comedian Norm Macdonald made millions of Americans laugh during his time on “Saturday Night Live.” He died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.Sept. 14, 2021.

KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Emmys 2021 sees Lorne Michaels remember Norm Macdonald after 'SNL' win: 'He meant the world' to the people

Lorne Michaels is opening up about the impact Norm Macdonald had not only on him as a trusting friend – but as a staple among the comedy and TV world. "I think he meant the world to the people there," the "Saturday Night Live" showrunner told reporters in a virtual pressroom after the show solidified its Emmys win for outstanding variety sketch series on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Jon Stewart Emotionally Reacts to ‘SNL’ Star Norm Macdonald’s Death

Longtime comedian and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Norm Macdonald battled cancer for nine years before he succumbed on Tuesday at 61 years of age. In the wake of the legendary comedian’s death, celebrities and friends are remembering him fondly. Iconic host of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart, took to Twitter. He offered some kinds words about Macdonald.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Conan O’Brien Says NBC Exec Tried to Ban Norm Macdonald from His Show

Remembrances of the late comedian Norm Macdonald have been pouring in since he passed away September 14 at the age of 61 . That includes one from Conan O’Brien who, on his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” talked about the time NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer tried to ban Macdonald from appearing on O’Brien’s NBC-operated late-night show (via Entertainment Weekly). Macdonald served as host of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” from 1994 through 1998. His emcee duties happened to overlap with the OJ Simpson trial, and he frequently made jokes about Simpson that did not sit well with NBC executive...
NFL
Deadline

‘SNL’s Lorne Michaels Teases Season 47 Plans, Suggests Jason Sudeikis As Host, Talks More About Norm Macdonald – Emmys Backstage

So, really, who is coming back to the 47th season of Saturday Night Live? That was the most immediate, pressing question in the virtual Emmys press room tonight to Variety Sketch Show Emmy winner Lorne Michaels as many yearned to know whether Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Cecily Strong are coming back. “I’m not going to tell you much,” answered Michaels, “because we haven’t announced who’s hosting, but I don’t think anybody will be heart-broken.” “I think people will be happy with what we have — that was me being evasive,” deadpanned the EP. “I think it’s all going out next week;...
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Daffney Unger dies aged 46 after concerning live stream

Daffney Unger has died aged 46. The former WCW and TNA Wrestling star - who worked as an on-screen manager and in-ring competitor herself - has passed away after making concerning statements during an Instagram Live this week. On Thursday (02.09.21), her friend Lexie Fyfe tweeted: "We are very sad...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
CELEBRITIES
