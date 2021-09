The NY Jets announced their team captains on Wednesday. The offensive captains will be two Green & White newcomers, one of them a veteran in WR Corey Davis and one a rookie in QB Zach Wilson. On the defensive side, LB C.J. Mosley and DL Folorunso Fatukasi will wear the C patches on their jersey. For the special teams, Justin Hardee gets the nod. The quintet was voted on by the team and Saleh said today that every week the Jets will have one captaincy nomination from the coaching staff.

