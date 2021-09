Famitsu has released the latest weekly charts for software and hardware sales in Japan, and last week saw quite a bit of activity on the software front in particular, thanks to a couple of major new releases. The biggest one was Tales of Arise, of course, which has sold over a million copies worldwide already- global success that, unsurprisingly, is reflected in its Japanese sales as well. The PS4 version of the game takes the top spot, selling over 151,000 units, while the PS5 version comes in at No. 3 with over 50,000 units sold.

