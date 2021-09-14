CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

'At the end of the storm there's a golden sky': Harvey Elliot undergoes successful operation on ankle after horrific injury against Leeds as Liverpool teenager sets off on the 'road to recovery'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his foot buried under a thick cast, a smiling Harvey Elliott threw a thumbs-up after the Liverpool star's successful surgery to set him on the 'road to recovery.'. The 18-year-old was an hour into another match earning Jurgen Klopp's trust against Leeds United when he was challenged for the ball by Patrick Struijk.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Crystal Palace

Liverpool have been quietly telling us who they are all season. The 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace was the season so far in a nutshell. Liverpool weren’t great for stretches of the match, lost their way a bit, but ultimately found a way to dominate the game in the end. They’ve been showing us who they are and today, during a 3pm kickoff, I think they made the statement loud and clear.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp puts Liverpool fans' minds at rest by confirming Virgil van Dijk is '100 per cent' fit after limping off with ankle injury in Holland's win over Turkey

Jurgen Klopp has delivered the news all Liverpool fans wanted to hear by confirming that Virgil van Dijk is fully fit after his spell on international duty. Hearts were in mouths on Merseyside as van Dijk appeared to suffer an ankle injury and limping off in Holland's 6-1 thrashing of Turkey on Tuesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Harvey Elliott gifts his Liverpool match shirt and boot to young boy in hospital bed next to him with broken arm in remarkable gesture after suffering horror ankle injury at Leeds

Harvey Elliott gifted his Liverpool match shirt and a worn boot to a young boy in hospital, despite being in pain after suffering a horror ankle injury just a few hours before. The 18-year-old suffered a suspected dislocated ankle around the hour mark in his side's 3-0 win at Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jurgen Klopp
chatsports.com

'It's a bad one': Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Harvey Elliot's injury is very serious as he admits he and his players 'were all shocked' by it

Jurgen Klopp was left in shock after his young star Harvey Elliott suffered a suspected dislocated ankle during Liverpool’s 3-0 demolition of Leeds. Elliott, who has made such an outstanding start to the season, was injured in the 60th minute at Elland Road after Pascal Struijk attempted to recover the ball from him. It was evident immediately that the injury was severe.
SOCCER
goal.com

Liverpool starlet Elliott stretchered off after horror injury at Leeds

The England youth international was brought down just shy of the hour mark at Elland Road and required extensive medical attention. Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott had to be stretchered from the field during the Reds' Premier League clash with Leeds United after suffering a serious ankle injury following a tackle from Pascal Struijk.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#Uk#Reds
Yardbarker

Liverpool offer cautiously optimistic outlook on Harvey Elliot’s injury recovery

There’s been plenty of discussion about the tackle on Harvey Elliott and the red card at the weekend, but the only thing that really matters now is his recovery. You always have to worry about a young player picking up a major injury just in case they never truly recover from it, so he needs plenty of time to get back to fitness and to make sure he’s not still mentally worrying about it when he takes to the field.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Harvey Elliott defends Pascal Struijk after the Leeds centre back's challenge caused the Liverpool winger's horrific dislocated ankle injury as the teenage star said the Dutchman SHOULDN'T have been sent off

Harvey Elliott has taken to Instagram to defend Pascal Struijk after the Leeds defender's challenge left the Liverpool teenager with a discolated ankle. The Reds were leading 2-0 at Elland Road when the incident happened on 58 minutes as Elliott looked to dribble into the hosts' half before the Dutchman slid in from behind, hooking the ball away with his right foot.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Leeds appeal Pascal Struijk's red card for his challenge on Harvey Elliott after the Liverpool teen star insisted he was not to blame for horror ankle injury

Leeds have appealed Pascal Struijk's red card for his challenge on Harvey Elliott, which saw the Liverpool midfielder dislocate his ankle. Struijk was sent off by referee Craig Pawson after VAR intervention, with Elliott in extreme pain following the horror injury. The 18-year-old needed lengthy on-field treatment and was carried...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy