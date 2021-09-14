'At the end of the storm there's a golden sky': Harvey Elliot undergoes successful operation on ankle after horrific injury against Leeds as Liverpool teenager sets off on the 'road to recovery'
With his foot buried under a thick cast, a smiling Harvey Elliott threw a thumbs-up after the Liverpool star's successful surgery to set him on the 'road to recovery.'. The 18-year-old was an hour into another match earning Jurgen Klopp's trust against Leeds United when he was challenged for the ball by Patrick Struijk.www.chatsports.com
